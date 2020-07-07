Johnstown Collegiate
Laurel Auto Group 4, Smith Transport 3: A three-run third inning helped Laurel Auto Group end a four-game losing streak and edge Smith Transport in Tuesday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Austin Price drove home two runs for Laurel Auto (7-6). Chris Miller added two hits and two runs scored. Will Miller doubled and plated a run. Tyler Suder drove home the eventual winning run.
Laurel Auto’s Sam Newcomer pitched five innings, allowing two runs to earn the win. Tanner Perrone notched the save by pitching the final two innings.
Evan Becquet and Jordan Kocsis each provided two hits for Smith Transport. Sullivan Schueltz drove home two runs.
Martella’s Pharmacy 14, Laurel Auto Group 4 (6): Jake Ansell went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, three stolen bases, an inside-the-park home run and four RBIs to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over Laurel Auto Group in Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s tallied 10 unanswered runs after Laurel tied the game at 4-all in the fourth inning, which included a five-run fifth frame.
Boston Bradley (two RBIs) and Adam Cecere (two runs) both provided two hits for Martella’s. Zach Ramach drove home two runs. Brendon Bair, Grant Norris and Ryne Wallace all doubled. Brian Yetter tripled.
Martella’s Michael Marinchak struck out four batters in 32/3 innings, permitting three unearned runs.
Chris Miller led Laurel Auto Group with two hits and two runs scored. Tyler Suder tripled and drove home two runs.
Logan Kasper doubled.
“O” 15, Smith Transport 2: Cole Maranowski homered, tripled and drove in three runs to lead O to a victory over Smith Transport in Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jayke Saiani doubled and finished with three RBIs, two hits and two runs scored for O, which scored eight runs in the third inning to lead 11-1. Ben Kasaback went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Corey Cavalier finished with three runs scored and two hits. Tanner Kobal plated two runs and scored twice. Connor Adams brought home two runs and Ryan Mastovich scored twice.
Lance Westover went all six innings for O, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters.
Logan Webb doubled twice for Smith Transport. Bobby Marsh added two hits, including a double. Devin Kretchman also ripped a two-bagger and plated a runner. Camden Moors stole three bases. Chase Vargo drove in the other run on a sacrifice fly.
Western Pennsylvania
Bedford 14, St. Michael 4 (6): Jared Dowey totaled three runs, two hits (double and triple) and two RBIs to lead the Hurricanes to their sixth straight victory on Tuesday.
Ashton Dull doubled and drove home two runs for Bedford (6-1). Jesse Arnold, Calvin Iseminger and Joey Koontz each scored twice. Bedford scored six runs in the fourth and added two more in the sixth to win via mercy rule.
Lucas Nicodemus struck out eight batters over five innings for Bedford.
Sam Cobaugh (triple), Seth Richardson (three stolen bases and two runs) and Caleb Sorchilla each produced two hits for St. Michael (3-4).
Cobaugh, Chase Hudson, Zach Myers and Sorchilla each drove in a run for the Saints.
Claysburg 11, Somerset 4: In Somerset, Dylan Focht pounded out three hits while Jacob Eberlin added two knocks and five RBIs to lead Claysburg past the Businessmen on Monday.
A four-run fourth inning helped Claysburg expand its lead to 7-2. Conner Oakes added two hits for Claysburg (4-4). Kyle Glass went six innings for the visitors.
Reese Kennell led Somerset (5-4) with three hits. Brody Close added two hits and two RBIs. Jeff Haer doubled and drove home two runs.
