Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 10, “O” 0 (5): In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium, three Paul Carpenter pitchers combined in a five-inning no-hitter against O.
Johnny Beard tossed the first three innings (two strikeouts, no walks), Shane Stuchell (one strikeout, one walk) pitched the fourth and Antonio Caporossi (two strikeouts, no walks) closed the fifth on the mound for the regular-season champions.
Gaige Reighard hit a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice for Paul Carpenter, which used a six-run first inning to take command. Matt Wicker had a double, and Jordan Sabol had a hit, two walks, one run and one run batted in.
Smith Transport 12, Laurel Auto Group 2 (6): In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Luke Schrock pitched 51/3 innings while scattering six hits as Smith Transport defeated Laurel Auto Group.
Logan Webb went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Sullivan Schueltz went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and one run batted in for Smith Transport. Jordan Kocsis doubled.
Jake Swank led Laurel Auto with two hits, including a double and one run scored. Will Miller had a double.
Western Pa. League
Bedford 11, McConnellsburg 0 (5): In Bedford, the Hurricanes Jared Dowey pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as Bedford beat McConnellsburg in the league playoffs.
Karson Reffner hit a grand slam home run for Bedford.
Jesse Arnold had a double.
Bedford broke open a scoreless game with an 11-run third inning highlighted by Reffner’s slam to left field.
