Ligonier Valley’s Eden Krouse, left, and Maddison Griffin celebrate after scoring on a 2-run single by teammate Kailey Johnston in the top of the third inning of PIAA Class 2A semifinal playoff in Slippery Rock, PA., Monday, June 14, 2021.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Against a capable Union City squad with a statistically potent lineup, the Ligonier Valley Rams didn’t run into much trouble against the Bears during their PIAA Class 2A softball semifinal at Slippery Rock University.
Still, in the seventh inning, a Union City leadoff home run followed by a base on balls led to a conference at the circle.
The Rams needed pitcher Maddie Griffin to bear down, and she did. In fact, three straight Bears went down on strikes, sending Ligonier Valley to the PIAA 2A championship game with a 6-1 victory.
Union City center fielder Kamryn-Gates-Bowersox puts out Ligonier Valley’s Bella Vargulish with a catch in the top of the field inning of PIAA Class 2A semifinal playoff in Slippery Rock, PA., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Union City second baseman Sydney Gilbert, left, fields a late pickoff throw as Ligonier Valley’s Eden Krouse slides safely into second base on an overthrow in the to of the third inning of PIAA Class 2A semifinal playoff in Slippery Rock, PA., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Ligonier Valley’s Madison Griffin, left, reaches first base as Union City first baseman Cyaira Zielinski drops a throw in the top of the third inning of PIAA Class 2A semifinal playoff in Slippery Rock, PA., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Union City second baseman Sydney Gilbert, left, awaits a throw as Ligonier Valley’s Ruby Wallace arrives at second base on a lead off double top of the sixth inning of PIAA Class 2A semifinal playoff in Slippery Rock, PA., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Ligonier Valley’s Haley Boyd, left, is put out at third base by Union City third baseman Abigail Tingley while trying to advance on an error in the top of the sixth inning of PIAA Class 2A semifinal playoff in Slippery Rock, PA., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Union City players line up to congratulate teammate Payton LaVale after she hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of PIAA Class 2A semifinal playoff against Ligonier Valley, in Slippery Rock, PA., Monday, June 14, 2021.
While Griffin may have needed the pause in the seventh, perspective quickly overruled emotion.
“The home run means nothing when you put up six,” Griffin said. “I was thinking that they could have scored four more runs and it wouldn’t have mattered. I just calmed myself down.”
And what was the magic message from veteran Rams coach Mark Zimmerman?
“I just told her where we were in the order,” he said after the game. “I said, ‘We’re just hunting outs.’”
The Rams will face Line Mountain in Thursday’s PIAA 2A championship game at Penn State University’s Beard Field at 11 a.m.
It will be the first trip to a PIAA title game in any team sport for Ligonier Valley High School. It won’t be the first trip for a team from Ligonier Valley School District, however. The former Laurel Valley High School sent four teams to the PIAA boys basketball final in 1969, ’70, ’71 and ’81, coming away with silver medals each time.
With mostly sunny skies forecasted for State College on Thursday, the Rams may not have to contend with rainy weather causing delays, as they have in two previous rounds of the postseason – and on Monday, when the start of the Class 1A semifinal before the 2A game was delayed for almost two hours, and then for about another hour when a torrential downpour hit Slippery Rock.
Waiting out the weather has become old hat for the Rams, according to Zimmerman.
“(Monday) was nice because we weren’t the team directly involved,” Zimmerman said. “We knew coming up just by looking at the radar that we were going to be in a delay, and I told the girls: ‘We’re in a nice, comfortable bus. We’re going to get up there. We’re going to sit back and watch it rain, just like we did for two hours at Mount Aloysius. We’re not going to get out here, get wet, stand out here and do all of that stuff,’ because we knew there was going to be a delay.”
Griffin struck out 12 batters, giving her 299 punchouts for the season. She allowed just the one run – on Sydney Gilbert’s home run in the bottom of the seventh – while coughing up two hits and issuing a pair of walks.
The Rams’ offense was steady against Union City hurler Abby Tingley, connecting on 10 hits and getting runners on base in every inning but the fifth.
The first Ligonier Valley breakthrough came in the third when the Rams got a pair of runners on via error before Kailey Johnston sent a single through the box to score Eden Krouse and Griffin to make it 2-0. Johnston later scored on Jordan Hofecker’s base hit to left to put the District 7 third-place squad ahead by three runs.
Ligonier Valley pushed the lead to five runs in the sixth as Ruby Wallace doubled and scored two batters later on a sacrifice bunt by Krouse. Griffin singled, took third on a wild pitch and a passed ball before coming home on Haley Boyd’s knock to right field.
The cherry-on-top run for Ligonier Valley came in the seventh as Bella Varbulish singled before scoring on a double to deep center by Wallace.
Griffin, Johnston and Wallace each had two hits for the Rams.
Tingley struck out six for the District 10 runner-up Bears.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
