LIGONIER – Entering his 20th season as head coach of the Ligonier Valley Rams, Roger Beitel brings experience to his team as it is set to begin the 2023 campaign.
Beitel’s coaching staff features a number of longtime assistants, familiar with the program.
The experience on the field, however, is lacking with only one senior on the roster and 13 returning letter winners.
“The big picture is that we’re an extremely young and inexperienced football team,” Beitel said. “We’re just at this point doing everything we can to prepare an extremely young team for a really tough schedule in the toughest district in the state of Pennsylvania in the toughest 2A conference in all of the state.”
After an 8-4 campaign in 2022 that saw the Rams tally their first District 7 playoff victory since rejoining in 2020, Ligonier Valley brings back two starters on offense and four on defense, but the label may need to be applied with a grain of salt.
“The biggest thing is ultimately is the lack of experience across the board in everything,” Beitel said. “We have one senior on our roster and last year was the first year that he had ever played organized football ever in his life. We return two offensive starters, and when I say, ‘starters,’ I mean, ‘have had experience starting a game.’
“On the defensive side, we return three kids who I wouldn’t say were starters, but started games.”
While the team is lacking in varsity experience, Beitel points out that those on the Ligonier Valley roster have put in a varsity effort during the offseason.
“There’s a lot of positives,” Beitel said. “First off, we have great kids.
“The kids that we have are fantastic. They are hard-working.
“They are dedicated to making themselves better. They’re dedicated to each other. They’re dedicated to their team. Those are things we can control and that they can control. They’re really good at them. The things we can’t control are just the whole maturation process.”
Up front, the Rams will lean on center Sam Caldwell as it tries to replace vital cogs from a line that rushed for more than 3,000 yards in 2022.
Running back John Jablunovsky is the Rams’ returning leader in rushing yards and in tackles from a season ago.
Jablunovsky leads a group of running backs that Beitel believes is the heart of the Rams’ skill players on offense, which will run again from the wing-T formation.
“The strength of our skill players rests in the kids at the running back positions,” Beitel said. “This allows us to get more kids on the field at one time.”
Playing in the Allegheny Conference means that the Rams have encountered the District 7 Class 2A champion the previous two years with Serra Catholic hoisting the trophy in 2021 and Steel Valley the winner this past season. Add in an improving Imani Christian along with stalwarts Burrel and Apollo-Ridge, and it’s clear that the Rams will have their mettle tested early and often.
Ligonier Valley will also face Class 3A in-county foes Southmoreland and Greensburg Salem before hopping into the waiting demolition derby in the Allegheny Conference.
It’s nothing new for Ligonier Valley, now entering its fourth season in District 7 with non-conference games regularly pitting the Rams against larger schools.
“We’re going to be OK. There’s a lot of work to be done by the kids that are younger in terms of their work in the weight room,” Beitel said. “Just allowing basic maturity and development to take place where they’re going to get taller, they’re going to get bigger and they’re going to get stronger, and that they need to put forth a great effort at the dinner table.”
