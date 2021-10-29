LIGONIER, Pa. – After being forced to forfeit a game three weeks ago due to injuries and lack of roster depth, Ligonier Valley rolled to its third straight victory with a 48-22 triumph over Apollo-Ridge, clinching a berth in the District 7 playoffs.
“What a fun night tonight,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel. “It was all about our seniors and man did they perform.”
After Apollo-Ridge’s 10-play, 40-yard drive stalled out due to a turnover on downs, Ligonier Valley needed just three plays and 90 seconds to get on the scoreboard. Wide receiver Matthew Marinchak got the handoff on a reverse and threw to a wide-open Grant Dowden, who went 65 yards for the opening score to give Ligonier Valley the early 7-0 lead after George Golden’s extra point.
After an Apollo-Ridge punt, Ligonier Valley used a quick attack again. The Rams needed just two plays and 21 seconds this time as quarterback Broderick Schreyer hit Dowden with a swing pass, then zipped through Vikings defenders and scampered 75 yards for another Ligonier Valley touchdown. The Rams led 13-0.
Dowden, a senior, saved his best home performance for last as he finished with 143 receiving yards to go along with 53 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He added an interception on defense as well and his prowess certainly did not go unnoticed from his head coach.
“Grant Dowden was a dude tonight,” Beitel said with a big smile on his face.
“He made plays all over the field tonight. He was incredible tonight.”
Ligonier Valley would score twice more in the first half on a pair of 35-yard touchdown passes from Broderick Schreyer, the first to Nick Beitel and the second to Marinchak. Ligonier Valley went ahead 28-0.
Apollo-Ridge was finally able to finish off a drive as it rolled off a seven-play, 82-yard series that took three minutes and 18 seconds.
It ended with a Landon Harmon touchdown run. The conversion failed, but that cut the Ligonier Valley lead to 28-6 going into halftime.
The third quarter consisted almost entirely of two long touchdown drives, one for each squad. Ligonier Valley started it off with a nine-play, 52-yard drive, taking 5:29 off the clock, that ended in a Dowden 5-yard run and Golden’s kick made it 35-6.
The Vikings responded with a long drive of their own. Their series lasted nine plays and 81 yards, and was finished off with quarterback Karter Schrock taking it in from 8 yards out.
Schrock then found Gage Johnson for the two-point conversion pass to make it 35-14.
Ligonier Valley put the game away on its next two drives as Schreyer hit Haden Sierocky for a 14-yard touchdown that, combined with a Golden kick, gave the Rams a 42-14 edge. The teams traded fourth-quarter touchdowns for the 48-22 final.
“Eight wins with what we’ve had to endure this season, and now we’re heading to the playoffs,” Coach Beitel said.
“We controlled our own destiny and those kids took care of business, super proud of those kids and super proud of the program.
“Going in at 8-2, we’re feeling pretty good. Our conference is a strong conference and we have some quality non-section wins against Elizabeth Forward and Indiana as well. I’m happy with where we’re at and again, so proud of these kids.”
The Rams will learn their playoff fate at 6 p.m. Saturday when the WPIAL football playoff pairings are released.
