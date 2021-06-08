Johnstown Collegiate
Tuesday
Laurel Auto Group 7, O 1: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Chris Hasse scattered four hits and Laurel Auto Group scored five times in the top of the fifth inning to beat O in a meeting of teams looking for their first league win.
Alex Ray had two hits and a sacrifice bunt for Laurel Auto. Derrick Weaver and Tony Bertolino each smacked two-run singles during the decisive fifth inning. Wade Plowman and Tyler Suder also had singles during the five-run rally.
Christian Kubacka doubled for O. Jake Shope drove in a run.
Monday
Smith Transport 4, Laurel Auto Group 3: With two outs in the seventh inning, Smith Transport strung together two walks, a pair of players reaching via errors and a walk-off single by Aidan Shepard to cap a three-run rally at Roxbury Park.
Laurel Auto Group pitcher Sam Newcomer went 62/3 innings, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts, four walks and only one earned run in the loss.
Smith Transport’s Cole Blough tossed two innings of relief, striking out five, and earned the win. Joe Olsavsky had two hits.
Austin Brown and Alex Ray each had one hit and drove in a run for Laurel Auto. Brown, Derrick Weaver and Tyler Suder each scored a run.
Martella’s Pharmacy 4, O 3: Jake Felton’s sacrifice fly plated Ryne Wallace with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Martella’s edged O at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Wallace walked and Matt Frazetta was hit by a pitch to open the Martella’s Pharmacy seventh. Bryce McCleester singled to left to set up Felton’s sacrifice fly.
McCleester had two hits, and Felton had a hit and a walk to go with his game-winner.
Corey Cavalier had two hits for O, with a double and a triple and two RBIs. Marcus Badzik triped for O. Branden Kanick scored two runs.
Cambria Legion
Bedford 12, St. Michael 8: In St. Michael, Matt Whysong had two hits, with a triple, four RBIs, five runs scored and three walks as the visiting Hurricanes beat the Saints.
Trenten Mellott had a double, two hits and three RBIs for Bedford. Joey Koontz had two hits and two runs scored.
Sid Grove and Calvin Iseminger each had a double for the Hurricanes.
Josh Blanchetti, Luke Scarton and Kirk Bearjar each had two hits for St. Michael. Blanchetti, Scarton and Jace Irvin each had a double.
Bearjar and Scarton scored two runs apiece.
Prospect League
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2: In Springfield, Ohio, the visiting Mill Rats beat the Kings to begin a road trip on a positive note.
Andre Good had a double and a triple, and Pete Capobianco homerd and drove in three runs for the Mill Rats. Conor Deasy pitched six innings in the win.
Ben Ross had two hits, including a home run for Champion City.
The Mill Rats will visit the Lafayette Aviators for three games Wednesday through Friday.
