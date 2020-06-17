Like most of the players in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, Jake Swank hadn’t seen game action in the three months since the COVID-19 pandemic basically put the sports world at a standstill.
Swank made up for lost time on Wednesday night, collecting four hits, two for extra bases, and driving in three runs as his Laurel Auto Group team split a season-opening doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“I was honestly a little nervous just getting ready to hit because it’s been three months since I’ve seen any live pitching,” Swank said after Laurel Auto came back to beat O 6-5 in the late game. “Shout out to my little sister. She actually threw me three buckets (of baseballs) in the batting cage this morning. I guess that helped me out.”
Defending regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors beat Laurel Auto 6-3 in the early game at the Point. Swank went 3-for-4 with a triple in that contest.
Give Maryn Swank, 16, an assist. She is a rising junior at Portage Area High School, where she plays softball and basketball.
“I felt a lot more comfortable than I thought I would and had a good day,” said Jake Swank, who had a triple, a double and was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded in the nightcap to give LAG a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
O held advantages of 1-0 and 3-1. Manager Ken Ashbrook’s team led 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, when LAG plated four runs on two hits, four walks, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly.
“It seems like the past few years it’s always been one bad inning,” Ashbrook said. “I’m happy with the way they performed. We were in the game. We were leading. Pitching, we’ve got to do a little better with that. We hit the ball. Defensively we were pretty solid.”
Dallas Hite had two doubles in the second game for Laurel Auto. Swank doubled and reached base three times. Austin Price had two RBIs and Brennan Mitchell drove in a run.
Corey Cavalier tripled and scored for O in the top of the first inning. He had two runs. Chasen Claus and Ben Kasabeck each drove in a run.
“I’m extremely pleased with the way the guys bounced back,” Skiles said. “We hit the ball well in both games. I’m really happy with that. Pitching and defense is usually on for us early in the season but it wasn’t for us today. That’s baseball.
“Walks cost us the first game. Walks helped us win the second game.”
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 6, Laurel Auto Group 3: In the season-opening early game at the Point, Paul Carpenter overcame an early deficit to pull away from Laurel Auto.
First-year PCCA manager Cole Shaffer played for Laurel Auto four seasons and led the team with a .361 batting average last summer.
“We got down early in the first innings,” said Shaffer, who played in last year’s AAABA Tournament as a Martella’s Pharmacy pick-up. “Swank killed us a little bit with some hard-hit balls to the right side.
“Once we shifted the defense around a little bit we were able to get him that last at-bat but he’s a good hitter.”
Laurel Auto led 2-0 through three innings.
Austin Price drew a two-out walk in the top of the first and Swank ripped an opposite field triple down the right-field line to put Laurel Auto up 1-0.
Hite walked, stole a base and scored on Swank’s two-out single to right in the third.
“We got off to a great start,” Laurel Auto’s Skiles said. “It was exactly what we need to do this year, get the bats started. We did.
“Unfortunately, the strength that we had last year let us down. We had too many walks, a few errors, a few mistakes. Defense and pitching, our strong suits last year, cost us against a good Paul Carpenter team.”
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors took a 3-2 lead in a three-run bottom of the fourth. Justin Wright doubled and scored on Jordan Sabol’s single.
Josh Spiegel, who began his college career with two seasons at Oklahoma State, smacked the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth over the screen in left field to make it 4-2.
“I was just looking for a fastball and I got it,” said Spiegel, who had two hits. “I got a hold of it.”
Paul Carpenter padded the margin with two runs without a hit in the sixth.
Laurel Auto added a run in the top of the seventh. Dallas Hite led off with a triple that caromed off the brick wall in left-center field and scored on Will Miller’s two-out infield single.
“It was the first game in a long time for all of us,” Spiegel said. “We just had to knock the rust off a little bit. Once we started getting going, we were good.”
Paul Carpenter had seven stolen bases in eight attempts.
On the mound, PCCA’s four pitchers combined to scatter nine hits. Starter Bobby Kusinsky pitched three innings. Reliever Bryan Layton got the win after throwing two frames. Shane Stuchell and Ben Mongelluzzo each tossed an inning to close the game.
“Credit to the pitchers for handing in there the whole game after getting out to a little bit of a rough start,” Shaffer said. “That’ll happen. It’s early in the season and that’s to be expected.”
