Bishop McCort Catholic withstood an early barrage of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3-point field goals and survived a late spurt by the visiting Marauders to earn a spot in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls basketball championship.
The Crimson Crushers defeated defending LHAC champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic squad missing two starters, 56-49, in the conference semifinal round on Thursday night.
Bishop McCort (13-3) avenged a nine-point loss to the Marauders (11-4) on Jan. 29 and advanced to face undefeated, top-seeded Forest Hills in the title game. The Rangers handed the Crushers two of their three losses this season.
In fact, veteran Bishop McCort coach John Hahn used lessons learned during an early season loss to Forest Hills during the semifinal.
“The first time we played Forest Hills, we played them tough for the first half,” Hahn said. “The third quarter they put a little run on, and we disappeared.
“I told the girls that night, ‘This is a teaching moment. As the season goes on, we’ve got to be aware that it’s a game of runs and somebody’s going to make a run. You’ve got to get a stop, calm yourself down, and let’s go again.' ”
Bishop Guilfoyle’s first-quarter surge and a 9-0 spurt to open the fourth quarter proved Hahn correct. His Crimson Crushers answered this time, though.
Crushers junior Lexi Martin had 24 points, including 11 in the back-and-forth final quarter. Sophomore Bria Bair had a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds. She had 11 boards in the first half and was tabbed to guard Marauders’ top-scorer Teresa Haigh in the fourth quarter.
“Bair was big,” Hahn said. “She just crushed it on the boards. Bailey (Shriver) is a very good floor leader. Once Lexi Martin gets rolling, she’s tough to stop. Ally Diamond (10 rebounds) had a couple key rebounds. Ally Stephens had nine points. I think it was a complete team effort.”
Without injured starter Aurielle Brunner and point guard Daniela Scipioni, who was ill, Bishop Guilfoyle capitalized on four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Teresa Haigh had two 3’s and Leah Homan and Jaden Quinn each had one in the opening frame as Guilfoyle led 14-8.
“Haigh is lights out if she can get her feet set,” said Hahn, whose team relied on man-to-man and a triangle-and-two on defense.
The Crimson Crushers had a 23-10 second-quarter advantage and led 31-24 at halftime.
“I just think that we struggle to be patient on the offensive end sometimes,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Kristi Kaack said. “We were shooting a little bit quickly, our first shot wasn’t going in and we weren’t generating anything on the offensive glass.
“I think when we started to settle in offensively and run our sets, we got some quality looks and shots started to fall.”
Haigh had 17 points, and Homan 13. Bella Adams and Jaden Quinn had solid games filling in for the missing starters.
Bishop McCort took an eight-point advantage into the final quarter, but the Marauders opened on a 9-0 run to lead 42-41 after a Haigh 3-pointer with 6:25 left.
Martin put McCort in front 43-42 with a basket at 5:28, then followed with a field goal, a 3-pointer, two free throws and a late basket.
“Our shots were really on. Our defense was really good underneath,” Martin said. “We were on them pretty well. We were in front of Teresa Haigh because she’s always underneath and getting things inside.”
The Crushers were LHAC runner-up in 2018 and 2017. Bishop McCort won the championship in 2016, and shared the crown in 2015 when weather canceled the title contest.
