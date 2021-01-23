The Johnstown Tomahawks fell behind 6 minutes into the final period against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Saturday night.
Trailing late at 1st Summit Arena isn’t a common occurrence for the Tomahawks – at least not during the current run of three strong NAHL seasons.
But coach Mike Letizia's team scored the final three goals, including an empty-netter, to beat the Jr. Hat Tricks 5-3 in front of an estimated 1,000 fans.
“It was gutsy,” Letizia said.
The Tomahawks recorded a pair of tight weekend wins over Danbury, including a 5-4 victory on Friday.
“These last two games were not the prettiest, but we are a pretty scrappy team,” Letizia said, "and sometimes you have to find different ways to win against different opponents."
An early 2-goal lead disappeared. @JohnstownHawks fell behind in 3rd. But 3 straight goals led Hawks past Danbury for weekend sweep. Coach Mike Letizia liked the grit he saw in his team. pic.twitter.com/SSo5lFAb81— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 24, 2021
The Jr. Hat Tricks opened the season 5-1-0 but hadn’t played since Nov. 5 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in their home state of Connecticut.
“They’re a good group for not playing in two months,” said Tomahawks forward Reed Stark, who netted the game-winner with 1:18 remaining. “They got better as time went on, but so did we.”
Reed Stark used a strong forecheck to score the game-winning goal as @JohnstownHawks came back to beat the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 5-3 on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LaxaDkp54a— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 24, 2021
The Tomahawks’ power play produced two goals as Holt Oliphant and Alex Gritz made it 2-0. Daniel Tkac and Will Margel each assisted on both goals at 2:47 and 8:52 of the first period.
But Danbury quickly recovered with a pair of goals 39 seconds apart.
Jake Veri found the net at 11:14, and Alex Krause scored at 11:53 to suddenly tie the score at 2-all.
“Credit to our guys,” Letizia said. “We had the two-goal lead and they made it 2-2 pretty quick. I didn’t like that. It was back-and-forth in the second and both teams exchanged chances. In the third they got that goal to go ahead.”
Jake Hewitt gave Danbury a 3-2 lead 6:07 into the third period.
Oliphant tied it at 7:46.
“Holtsy had an outstanding game and a great weekend,” Letizia said of Oliphant. “Starky just had a good forecheck. Sometimes you just have to put it on the net.”
Stark found himself in front of the cage with an open shot. He took it.
Reed Stark scores with 1:18 left. @JohnstownHawks beat Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 5-3. Alex Gritz adds empty-better with 1.2 left pic.twitter.com/hjNgy7nASq— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 24, 2021
“Just a good forecheck by the attacker. Caused a turnover,” Stark said. “I missed a couple in the slot today so I really just turned around to shoot. I pick my spots.”
Captain Alex Gritz beat the clock with a long, empty-net goal with 1.2 seconds remaining.
Tomahawks goaltender Peyton Grainer stopped 29 shots and improved to 3-1-0. Danbury’s Joshua Seeley had 33 saves and evened his record at 2-2-0.
“It’s a never-quit attitude in this group,” Stark said. “It’s preached. We get down, we go up. Really, we just never quit. It’s been working for us.”
