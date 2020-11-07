ALTOONA – Three touchdowns in the fourth quarter led to a Richland Rams three-peat on Friday night at Mansion Park.
The fourth-seeded Rams were locked in a tight contest against seventh-seeded Cambria Heights in a low-scoring affair tied at 6 through three quarters.
But junior quarterback Kellan Stahl ran for three of his four rushing touchdowns in the final quarter, and the Rams defense forced multiple turnovers in a 27-6 victory. Richland (8-1) won its third consecutive 6-AA title in a season of uncertainty impacted by the coronavirus.
“I’m just so happy for our kids and our coaches,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “With everything with COVID-19 this year, you just don’t know about anything. To be able to finish and win a third straight district title with this team is special for our program and our community.
“Not many Double-A teams have done it. I went back and looked. The Tyrone teams in the mid-’90s won three in a row and the Forest Hills teams won four in a row in the early ’90s.”
Forest Hills won 6-AA from 1991 through 1994, with Bailey as quarterback the first year of the run. Tyrone took three titles in a row from 1995 to 1997.
“No Richland team has ever done this before,” said Stahl, who had 107 rushing yards and 107 passing yards. “It’s amazing to make history.”
Cambria Heights also made school history by advancing to the District 6 title game for the first time.
The 5-4 Highlanders appeared poised to stun the Rams and District 6 after a couple big pass plays led to a game-tying touchdown in the first quarter and the team’s defense consistently pressured Richland.
“I’m proud of our football team,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “The score doesn’t reflect what this game was. It’s going to end 27-6, but this game was a lot closer. I’m very, very proud of the way we played.
“This is the first time Cambria Heights has ever got to a District 6 final. These guys played for not only themselves but for every Highlander football player that came before them.”
Richland started the game with an onside kick recovered by Cambria Heights.
On the Highlanders’ second play, the Rams’ Grayden Lewis intercepted a halfback option pass. Richland followed with a nine-play, 55-yard scoring march capped by Stahl’s 5-yard keeper up the middle. Richland’s two-point conversion pass failed and the Rams led 6-0 at 6:34.
Cambria Heights bounced right back after Jared Fox’s kickoff return to the Highlanders’ 41-yard line. Quarterback Ryan Bearer converted a third-and-9 with a 27-yard pass to Ian Eckenrode.
The same pair teamed on a 24-yard strike that set up a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
“Because of the heavy run game, we were in Cover 0 and didn’t have a safety back there,” Bailey said. “We’ve got some new guys in there. We just weren’t ready to make the play unfortunately, but we got things straightened out.”
Fullback Ryan Haluska scored on the next play. After a failed conversion pass, Heights and Richland stood at 6-all with 3:33 left in the opening quarter.
“First game back for me and I let up a big pass to No. 11 (Eckenrode) and that was nerve-wracking,” said Rams senior running back/defensive back Allen Mangus, who played for the first time since a foot injury in the season-opener. “Then it was 6-6 the whole way in the second quarter. We were down on their 5 and we fumbled and had to go back on ‘D.’
“In the locker room I was mad at myself for letting up those big plays my first game back. As a team we came together like we did against BG in the opener. We came out in the second half and dominated.”
The defenses stepped up. Richland stopped the Highlanders on fourth-and-5 from the Rams’ 38 early in the second quarter.
Richland followed with a 14-play drive that finally stalled at the Highlanders’ 32-yard line after a fourth-down pass was batted back to Stahl, who got to the line of scrimmage.
Lewis had his second interception of the game on the next play, but two plays later, Cambria Heights got the ball back on a fumble.
The score remained 6-all at halftime.
“We played with heart,” Cambria Heights’ Lewis said. “We’ve got some athletes on the field. Our kids were fired up and really wanted it. It’s so great when you’ve got guys playing that hard. They played so hard and so did Richland.”
Richland had an early third-quarter break when Mangus recovered a Haluska fumble and returned the ball inside the 30, but an inadvertent whistle put the ball at the Heights 34-yard line.
Richland advanced to the 2, but Lewis lost a fumble, and the Highlanders took over after Tyler Della Valle recovered. Neither team scored the remainder of the third quarter.
“The talk at halftime and the talk out on the field was about heart,” Stahl said. “See if you want to give that extra inch. Our team seemed to give that extra inch more than one time and the scoreboard showed it.”
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Stahl found Sam Penna, who raced past defenders to the Highlanders 3-yard line. Two plays later, Stahl took it into the end zone from the 1, and Autumn Facci’s extra point gave the Rams a 13-7 lead at 11:10.
The Rams stopped the Highlanders on a fourth-and-5 from their own 40.
Seven plays later, Stahl scored from 2 yards out to make it 20-6 with 7:17 left. He accounted for 50 rushing yards during the drive, which included a Rams’ holding penalty.
Penna returned an interception to the Highlanders 16, and Stahl scored again on an 8-yard run. Facci’s kick made it 27-6 with 1:07 left.
“When we start getting momentum, especially in big games like this, we’re like a freight train and pretty much it’s impossible to stop because we can do a lot of different things,” Stahl said. “Passing the ball. Running the ball. All kinds of different fakes. We put it into another gear.”
Richland’s defense limited Cambria Heights to a net 46 rushing yards on 24 carries and 77 passing yards, with four interceptions by three different passers.
The Rams rushed for 233 yards on 50 carries.
“Hats off to Brandon Bailey and Richland,” Lewis said. “They’re a well-coached team. That team is district champs and they deserve it.”
