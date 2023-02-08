DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – After battling through three nip-and-tuck quarters – and half of the fourth – with visiting North Star on Wednesday, the Conemaugh Township boys basketball team came up with two big buckets within about 10 seconds of each other to build a nine-point lead and eventually play its way to a 49-38 win over the Cougars.
A 3-pointer from Colin Dinyar preceded a steal by Jon Updyke, which led to a bucket by the Indians junior, the third time in the second half that he produced a steal before scoring a fast-break basket.
The transition hoops from Updyke only told part of the story from the Indians’ defense, which limited the Cougars to 16 points over the final 16 minutes.
“Finally,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said.
“I think we’ve been waiting for that for a while. Maybe this broke the ice for us there in that respect. I felt like we’ve always been a program that’s transitioned well, but for some reason, we just seem to get a little slow-started with this group.
“Second half, I thought we played a little better defensively. Definitely.”
According to Updyke, the Indians’ second-half adjustments came from a tweak in their defensive approach.
“Coach put us in the defense that we needed to be in to make the plays,” Updyke said.
“The defense they put us in was just getting things done.”
The tactical changes from Conemaugh Township also came with a switch in attitude.
“We just said as a team, ‘Let’s turn it up,’ ” Updyke said. “I think as a team, collectively, we did that.”
With those adjustments and the victory comes a WestPAC semifinal berth as the North Division’s second-place team, earning Conemaugh Township a semifinal date with South Division champion in one of next week’s semifinal contests.
The switch to postseason- basketball mode may also lead to Conemaugh Township finding its best form, per Lesko’s assessment.
“I know it’s February, but I feel like our best game is ahead of us,” Lesko said. “I don’t feel like we’ve played our best game yet. That’s a good position to be in. We’re excited for the postseason. Hopefully we can put some things together. Maybe the second half was a catalyst.”
Updyke led all scorers with 18 points and also grabbed six boards, while Tanner Shirley followed with 15 points.
Shirley and North Star’s Brady Weimer each hit two 3-pointers during the first quarter as the team see-sawed to a 10-all deadlock. A pair of conventional three-point plays in the second quarter – one from Shirley and the other from Updyke – broke a 19-all tie and gave the hosts a 25-22 lead at intermission.
Updyke opened the Indians’ scoring in the third with two steal-basket combos, pushing the lead to seven points at the 5:44 mark. North Star replied with back-to-back 3-pointers from Andy Retassie and Weimer to draw within a point before Updyke hit three free throws in the span of two trips.
A bucket from the Cougars’ Ethan Smith and a late free throw from Retassie made it 32-31 after three frames.
A Shirley triple early in the fourth made the gap four points before the teams exchanged buckets from Smith and Alex Gregory, making it 37-33 with five minutes remaining.
Dinyar’s trey opened up the Indians’ closing kick, sparking a 12-5 spurt to end the game.
“You need somebody to make a play,” Lesko said of the freshman’s big shot. “It’s not always going to be your studs, so to speak. It’s not always going to be your best one or two players.
“A lot of times, somebody comes and gives you a big play.
“Whether it’s off the bench or whatever, it seems to ignite things. That certainly happened tonight. It was big.”
Dinyar finished with seven points off the bench.
Weimer scored 14 to lead North Star, while Smith followed with 10 points and six boards.
Retassie added nine points.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.