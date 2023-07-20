The 14-6 final score might have indicated otherwise, but Martella’s Pharmacy needed multiple clutch performances to earn a comeback victory over O in the decisive fifth game of their Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal series on Thursday.
The regular-season champions broke open a one-run contest with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the series 3-2 and earn a spot against second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy in Game 1 of the best-of-5 championship series that opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We weren’t surprised that these were going to be tight battles,” said Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil, whose team faced deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 6-5 before taking the lead for keeps in the bottom of the seventh. “We did start to get that feeling around the fourth or fifth inning, that if we could get to their bullpen, we could put some runs on the board.
“Their starting pitcher (Nathan Holmes) threw a fantastic game. We got his pitch count up and we were able to deliver.”
Holmes got the final out in relief as O forced Game 5 with a 10-9 win on Wednesday. On Thursday, he tossed 92 pitches in seven-plus innings, giving up eight runs and 13 hits.
Martella’s Pharmacy starter Michael Marinchak pitched six-plus innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out seven and walking two.
Reliever Tyler Alexander threw three scoreless innings for the win. He struck out three and walked one.
“Our pitchers did a really good job of filling up the zone,” said Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Zach Ramach, who had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. “We struggled (Wednesday) and gave way too many bases away. Tonight, we filled up the zone, made them beat us and that really helped out.”
O took a 2-0 lead in the third, as Jake Bredl plated a pair with the first of his three doubles in the game.
Martella’s Pharmacy tied the score at 2-all in the bottom of the frame as Konnor Pittman doubled.
O led 3-2 in the fourth as Josh Gerken doubled and scored on Matt Luchovick’s single. Each team hit six doubles in the game.
“It was like a boxing match,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said. "They’d deliver a blow and we’d give it right back to them the whole game. At the end, we got into the bullpen. Their bullpen was better than ours.”
Martella’s Pharmacy took a 5-3 lead in the sixth as Ramach hit a two-run double and Matt Frazetta also provided a two-bagger.
“At the plate, we just entrusted our approach,” Ramach said. “We were trying to have good swing decisions all night. It worked out. We were able to put together good at-bats, get guys on and get them in.”
O took one last lead in a three-run seventh that could have produced even more damage. Luchovick doubled and Derek Hald smacked a three-run triple with no outs.
Tyler Cote hit a deep fly out to right field. Hald tagged up, but after an appeal, he was ruled out for leaving the base too early, a call Ashbrook said the umpire got right.
Martella’s Pharmacy took a 7-6 advantage in the seventh after doubles by Jared Dowey and Frazetta.
The Pharmacy sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven times in the eighth to pull away. Pittman’s double sparked the inning.
“A lot of extra-base hits,” Pfeil said. “The dagger was (Konnor) Pittman’s double in the bottom of the eighth inning. He takes a bunt call for a strike, fouls a bunt off. We’re just trying to get one insurance run and instead, he comes up with a double and ignites a rally there.”
Ashbrook spent nearly a half hour thanking his players for a memorable season, with hugs and handshakes.
“They’re just a great group of guys all around,” Ashbrook said. “They’d do anything you’d ask of them. A great bunch, every one of them.”
Martella’s Pharmacy will face a well-rested Mainline Pharmacy team that swept its first-round series against Laurel Auto Group on Sunday.
The teams finished with identical 17-11 records, but Martella’s Pharmacy won the tiebreaker via a 4-3 head-to-head record in the regular season.
“The next series is going to be an absolute battle,” Pfeil said. “We’ve played Mainline the last two years in the playoffs. You see each other seven times in the regular season. All of those games have been tight. There’s been no runaway.
“This series is going to be a roller coaster ride up and down. You’ve got to battle. The first to 27 outs wins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.