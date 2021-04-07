EBENSBURG – An early long ball, some late small ball and consistent pitching enabled Cambria Heights to edge host Central Cambria 4-2 in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference softball game on Tuesday at the new Red Devils athletic complex.
The Highlanders tallied a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning after scoring a pair on sophomore first baseman Lexi Griak’s two-run homer in the first.
“That’s our motto pretty much every game. Let them get through the lineup, and then we try to play small ball and force them to make mistakes,” Highlanders coach Drew Thomas said after his team opened 2-0.
The game featured three outstanding pitching performances.
Cambria Heights sophomore left-hander Karin Adams pitched five innings, retiring 11 straight at one point. She allowed three hits, including a solo homer to Kami Kamzik in the bottom of the first and a solo shot by Alyssa Link that tied the game at 2-all in the fifth.
Highlanders senior lefty Paige Jones tossed the final two scoreless frames and earned the victory in relief.
“I have four pitchers that I can throw anytime and I have confidence in them all,” Thomas said. “Paige is our closer and we were trying to get to that point.”
Central Cambria sophomore Kamzik often was dominant. After junior Karli Storm’s double and Griak’s homer in the first inning, Kamzik didn’t give up another hit until Cambria Heights senior Emma Stockley led off the seventh with a single.
Kamzik struck out 18 batters and walked two while allowing three hits.
“She’s a gamer. She comes ready to play every single game,” Central Cambria coach Megan James said. “We expect highly of her and she takes it upon herself.
“What we need is to come together as a team and realize that it takes all of us, not just one. We’re working on it. We’re coming together. It will work out for us.”
Stockley singled to right field in the seventh.
“I got up there frustrated with myself,” Stockley said. “I went up there the last time and told myself I was going to hit it.
“I just saw the pitch I liked. A great hit for the team.”
Maddie Bender put down a sacrifice bunt, but an errant throw allowed Stockley to head to third and eventually score on a second throwing error.
Kamzik struck out the next two batters, but another run scored after a third strike got away.
“Sometimes you have to manufacture runs and make things happen,” Thomas said.
“I tip my cap to ‘Kam.’ She pitched a heck of a game,” Thomas added of Kamzik.
Jones walked the lead-off batter in the bottom of the seventh, but Highlanders catcher Ari Westrick had a throw-out on a steal attempt, her second caught stealing play of the game. The first throwout came just ahead of Link’s fifth-inning homer, saving a run.
“I rank our catcher Ari Westrick right up there with anyone in the conference,” Thomas said of the Penn State Altoona recruit.
James said the 1-1 Red Devils are prepared to move on.
“A lot of our hits didn’t go our way,” James said. “We were putting the ball in play. Cambria Heights made a lot of good catches and a lot of good plays. It will come.
“We were able to hold with them the entire game. That seventh inning is a life lesson we’re working on. The seventh inning will be better next time.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
