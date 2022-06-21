JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Alec Brunson launched a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh to propel the Terre Haute REX to a 4-1 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Tuesday evening.
The game was defined by the starting pitching on each side, but Brunson’s towering home run over the left field wall proved to be the difference in this one. Johnstown starter Christian Hack tossed a stellar game, but after issuing a one out walk in the seventh, the Mill Rats opted to go to the bullpen. The REX offense was held in check for the most of the contest, but adjusted quickly to the new arm.
Parks Bouck doubled off Johnstown reliever Sean Casteel to put two runners in scoring position for the REX center fielder, who delivered the clutch hit.
“I just felt like I stayed back more than I had all day,” Brunson said of the go-ahead homer. “I just let that ball come to me rather than trying to force it and go get that ball which allowed me to get that ball in a good spot where I could get power on it and drive it.”
Hack was tagged with the loss as he was responsible for the man on first and left the game with the game tied at 1. Despite the outcome, he was in control for much of the game. He scattered five hits and struck out five batters.
“We got a really quality start, and out of the bullpen again we just left one pitch up and they put it out of the park,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said after his team dropped its third straight game. “They made us pay for our mistakes and we couldn’t capitalize on theirs.”
Terre Haute had an equally as impressive pitching performance. Jared Spencer, a lanky left-hander from Indiana State University, pitched seven strong innings. He allowed just two hits, and struck out six to pick up the win.
“Personally, I like it,” Hack said after going toe to toe with Spencer for much of the game. “It’s a battle and as a pitcher I’m also down for a pitcher’s duel. It’s just good baseball. We came out on the short end of the stick, but overall it was a battle and we fought and it just didn’t go our way.”
Johnstown took an early lead in this one. Mill Rats first basemen Justin Kapuscinski blasted a one-out triple off the brick wall in left center field. He came home on a Chase Cromer sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
Brunson’s RBI single in the fifth tied the game. The Terre Haute centerfielder finished 2-for-5 and drove in all four of his team’s runs.
“Honestly it’s a fun game because you get to see really good, competitive pitching and it makes the game go by really quick,” Brunson said of the close nature of the game. “You’ve also got to be ready to score some runs in the late innings which makes it fun because it’s a close game throughout the entire game.”
Johnstown only produced one other hit in the game. Lukas Torres had a double to left in the seventh, but was ultimately left stranded. The REX bullpen finished the game off with two scoreless inning to preserve the win for Spencer.
“They just got the big hit, they rallied a few guys, and their pitcher just kept us off balance all the time,” Sullivan said. "They had some really good pitchers out there, I will say that, but we’ve got to find a way to scrap.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.