CLARION – Berlin Brothersvalley freshman Mercy Sechler had watched her older sister Grace’s often dominant performance throughout Saturday afternoon's PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal game at Clarion University.
But when coach Rachel Prosser called on Mercy Sechler in a huge moment against District 9 champion Otto-Eldred, she lived up to the moment.
In the final minute with her team trailing by one point, Mercy Sechler dished an inbound pass from under the basket to Berlin Brothersvalley senior Jenny Countryman, whose shot from near the top of the key was on target, but bounced off the rim.
The younger Sechler was in the perfect position to rebound and put back what turned out to be the game-winning basket – and her only two points – in District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley’s 40-39 victory over the Terrors at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
“Rachel (Prosser) just put me in the game. I said, ‘This is my time God has given me. I need to do something. I need to take this chance,’” Mercy Sechler said outside the winning team's locker room. “God just gave it to me. The ball came right to me after Jenny (Countryman) shot it. I just put it in and I’m so thankful.”
The large contingent of blue-clad Berlin Brothersvalley fans in a packed gym also was thankful. The Mountaineers improved to 23-5 and earned a Class 1A semifinal round date against District 7 champion Union on Tuesday. Union beat District 6 winner Williamsburg 43-37 on Saturday.
Both the Mountaineers’ girls and boys programs reached the state semifinal round. Berlin Brothersvalley’s boys, who won their quarterfinal game on Friday night, will play undefeated District 3 champion Linville Hill Christian School at Chambersburg High School on Monday.
“Our community is amazing,” Berlin Brothersvalley girls coach Rachel Prosser said. “Their support is just beyond anything we can describe. Our coaching staff, our administration, school board just supports us so much.
“The coaches I have helping me are priceless. I’m just so thankful for this community and very lucky to be coaching this team.”
Prosser, who led Berlin Brothersvalley to a 2019 state championship win, also noted the impact the Mountaineers fans have made in the march to the semifinal round.
“They’re the best,” Prosser said. “They’re going to keep putting some more miles on their cars and everybody is happy about it.”
After Mercy Sechler’s basket gave Berlin Brothersvalley a one-point advantage, the Mountaineers still needed a stop against Otto-Eldred (25-3). Following a time out, Berlin Brothersvalley prevented the Terrors from getting a quality scoring opportunity ahead of the buzzer.
“The ending was awesome,” Prosser said. “We were in the huddle and said, ‘We’ve got to just play our defense like we’ve been playing all year and get a stop and the game will be over.’ That’s what we did.”
Mercy Sechler’s rebound basket also pleased the coach.
“Our nerves were showing a little bit and then we had some foul trouble,” Prosser said.
“But Mercy came in and made an inbounds pass and an offensive rebound putback to put us ahead. That was a big play and maybe what was just meant to be.”
Grace Sechler had 17 points and 16 rebounds, including 12 points, seven boards and two blocked shots in the second half. Jen Countryman had 10 points and 11 rebounds despite picking up four fouls.
“Rebounding is huge. Grabbing those rebounds on the offensive and defensive sides limits their opportunities for offense,” Grace Sechler said. “Rebounding, and just pushing the ball up the floor.”
Berlin scored six of the game’s first seven points and built a 13-4 advantage after Leah Miller’s basket with 2:02 on the first-quarter clock.
Otto-Eldred chipped at the deficit and used a 17-6 second-quarter scoring margin to take a 23-19 halftime lead.
Senior Katie Sheeler (20 points) hit a basket with 48.3 on the clock to give the Terrors a 20-19 lead, and she hit a 3-pointer at 28.1 to give her team a five-point lead at intermission.
Berlin Brothersvalley outscored Otto-Eldred 8-5 in the third to pull within 28-27. Sheeler picked up her fourth foul with 6:41 left in the third, forcing the Terrors to work without their experienced playmaker.
Grace Sechler’s basket 40 seconds into the fourth gave Berlin Brothersvalley a 29-28 lead, and she followed with another field goal to push the margin to three points.
The teams traded big plays – and turnovers – throughout the fourth, although the Terrors had only one field goal, a Sheeler 3-pointer early. Otto-Eldred was 8 of 9 on the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Berlin Brothersvalley trailed by a point after Sheeler hit two free throws with 32.3 remaining.
“It was crazy,” Grace Sechler said of her sister’s winning basket. “I saw Jenny miss, and I saw Mercy grab that and put it in. My emotions went wild. It was a memorable moment that I won’t forget.”
The senior Sechler knew there still was work ahead after the basket that set off a celebration in the stands.
“It’s all about locking down, finding your person and making sure that they didn’t get the ball,” Grace Sechler said. “We knew where their best players were and we tried to not let them shoot the ball.”
