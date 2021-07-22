Brandon Lane didn’t want to “do too much” during his at-bats in Game 1 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series on Thursday night.
The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors No. 5 hitter certainly did enough in his team’s 12-4 victory over Martella’s Pharmacy, as a crowd estimated at 200 people watched at Roxbury Park.
Lane went 5-for-5 including a pair of three-run homers, a double, a two-run single, an infield single, three runs scored and eight RBIs.
Too much? Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff didn’t think so.
“I don’t think I’ve seen anybody go 5-for-5 with eight RBIs,” Sheriff said after his team took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. “That’s a hell of a game.”
Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter and second-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy will play Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Friday at Roxbury Park.
The series moves to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point from Saturday through Monday, if necessary.
“It’s a five-game series for a reason,” said Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil, whose team led 3-0 through three innings and 4-3 in the top of the fifth. “Series aren’t won in Game 1, as we know from the past. We’ve got to come out (Friday) and get this back to a best-of-3 series and play it all out.”
“That’s the beauty of sports. When you make it all play out, anything can happen.”
Paul Carpenter collected 12 of its 14 hits after the third inning. PCCA also benefited from eight walks, including three apiece to Jayden Taitano and Jace Cappellini.
League MVP Sam Contacos went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored. Billy Perroz had two hits and two runs, and Lucca Bacarri had two hits. Perroz, Bacarri and Jordan Sabol each had a double.
“We just kept the line moving,” Sheriff said. “We had good, quality at-bats. Their pitcher got tired in a couple tough spots. We just put the ball in play.”
Martella’s plated an unearned run in the first via Omar Ward single. The Pharmacy had three straight singles in the third by Jared Dowey, Jake Ansell and Ward, who drove in his second run. Phil Dull also singled in a run.
But Paul Carpenter tied the score in the fourth on Lane’s two-run single and a run resulting from a throwing error.
“My approach was just hands straight to the ball and not try to do too much,” said Lane, an outfielder who plays at Seton Hill University and is a Plum High School graduate.
“My swing felt really good. I’m glad I did it in the first game of the playoffs against Martella’s.”
Martella’s led 4-3 after Jake Felton’s solo homer to left field in the top of the fifth.
Paul Carpenter collected four hits and four runs in the bottom of the frame and never trailed again. Lane’s first three-run blast to right field highlighted the rally.
PCCA added five runs in the sixth, with Lane ripping another three-run shot to left, and Contacos driving in a run with a single.
“We’re a very competitive team, especially against Martella’s, they’re a good team, too,” Lane said. “We didn’t give up. We just stuck to our plan and executed.”
Pfeil said the momentum changed swiftly. He had a lengthy postgame chat with the players near the visiting dugout.
“We had some mental breakdowns that allowed them to roll through their order,” Pfeil said. “We throw a ball down to second base when we probably shouldn’t throw a ball down to second base. We don’t throw a ball on a guy we have picked off. Two pitches later, they hit the home run and they just ran from there.
“I don’t think we got beat physically tonight, but I think we got beat mentally,” Pfeil added.
Dowey, Jake Ansell, Ward and Felton each had two hits for Martella’s.
Paul Carpenter starter Ben Visnesky pitched five-plus innings, allowing four runs while striking out five and walking none. He gave up nine hits. Reliever Bobby Kusinsky threw four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and four walks.
Dowey went 42/3 innings for Martella’s, giving up seven runs. Alec Petroff tossed2/3 of relief, and Matt Mosholder pitched the final 22/3 without allowing a run.
The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the top of the second because of an apparent altercation between several fans. Players from both teams were instructed by the umpires and coaches to remain in the dugout until the matter was resolved.
