It had been a while since Michael Klingensmith had stepped up to the plate in a competitive baseball game.
In the lineup on Tuesday as a second baseman for Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Klingensmith delivered a pair of hits and three RBIs as the defending Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League champions walloped Laurel Auto Group 11-0 in five innings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
As Klingensmith explained getting onto the lineup card for Tuesday’s game was a process that he had to work out with Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff.
“I’ve really been on (Sheriff’s) back about letting me get out there,” Klingensmith said.
“I’ve been anxious, I’ve been hitting in the cage a lot lately.
“That’s why he let me hit. I was happy about that.”
Klingensmith, who plays collegiately at Seton Hill University, cashed in on the opportunity in his first plate appearance, singling up the middle to score Bobby Kusinsky and Ethan Boring to make it a 2-0 game.
“I turned into a pitcher- only,” Klingensmith said. “I came to Seton Hill, that’s the college team I’ve been playing on. I’ve only been pitching, so I haven’t been able to get there hitting, so it was exciting to get out there (Tuesday).”
During Paul Carpenter’s seven-run third inning, Klingensmith’s triple to the right-center power alley brought in Boring to make it 8-0.
“I was just happy to be out there, honestly,” he said. “It’s been about a year and a half since I’ve been able to hit.
“Going out, I saw the ball well. I caught some barrels and I was just happy to be out there playing with the team.”
Klingensmith’s three RBIs were plenty for Paul Carpenter starter Christian Pfrogner to work with.
Pfrogner allowed just three hits and struck out six in the abbreviated shutout.
“He has a really nice breaking ball,” Laurel Auto Group manager Jim Skiles said of Pfrogner. “He throws strikes. He gets ahead of the hitters. He forces the hitter’s hand. That makes all of the difference as a pitcher.”
Just three singles – Austin Brown in the first, Tanner Civis in the fourth and Alex Ray in the fifth – went against Pfrogner, who used 64 pitches to get through five innings on the mound.
“We had a starting pitcher that missed barrels all game,” Sheriff said. “I don’t think they squared anything up on us. When your pitcher throws strikes and misses barrels, you win baseball games.”
Being able to square up allowed Paul Carpenter (12-0) to turn a 2-0 game into a 9-0 contest as it sent 11 batters to the plate while collecting seven hits off Laurel Auto Group starter Rhett Frazier and reliever Alex Ray.
Jordan Sabol tripled to lead off the inning before coming home on a drop-in single from Austin Homer. Billy Perroz’s double high off the screen in left-center plated Homer.
After Jordan Taitano was hit by a pitch, Kusinsky and Boring delivered run-scoring hits to greet Ray.
“They’re the best. I love our guys. They show up and compete, but we just don’t have the pitching to compete with that team,” Skiles said.
“We come and we do what we can.”
Klingensmith’s triple followed two batters before Sabol doubled him home to make it 9-0.
Paul Carpenter added two more runs in the fourth as Perroz and Taitano reached base and scored.
Pfrogner brushed off a one-out single by Ray in the fifth by coaxing a 1-6-3 double-play grounder from Drew Hall to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
The win kept the season-long winning streak going for Paul Carpenter.
“It’s a hard feat to keep going,” Sheriff said. “It’s what we’re pushing for, it’s what we want to do. At the end of the day, we’re here to win a championship and get to the (AAABA Tournament). If we get the undefeated season, that’s just gravy.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
