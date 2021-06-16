After allowing 23 runs the night before to the Champion City Kings, the Johnstown Mill Rats pitching staff was under the microscope heading into Wednesday’s afternoon contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Kings struck early with four first-inning runs and combatted Johnstown’s comeback bid by feasting on the Mill Rats’ middle relievers to prevail 15-9 in a Prospect League East Division–Ohio River Valley contest.
“We’ve given up 38 runs in the last two games, and I think we scored close to 20 (14), but we’re not a football team, obviously, so that’s not a good thing,” Johnstown manager Parker Lynn said after his team lost its fourth straight game to fall to 5-13. “It’s unacceptable on our coaching staff’s end and it’s unacceptable on our players’ end. It’s time for us to have a heart-to-heart, deep conversation with these guys and really see what they’re made of, because the season is going to slip away from us a lot quicker than we think if we keep this up and don’t make a change.”
A resilient Johnstown squad battled back to force a 5-all tie in the fifth inning. A three-run frame in the seventh pulled the Mill Rats within a run, but a six-run eighth helped Champion City (11-6) pull away.
Champion City, which totaled 18 hits, outscored Johnstown 38-14 in the two-game series.
The Kings own a 5-1 record over the Mill Rats and have compiled a 78-48 run advantage in those six matchups. On Wednesday, the Kings went 9-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
“Champion City, they’re a great offense,” Lynn said. “They have a lot of good hitters. They get themselves in good hitting counts to be able to do so, and they have really good pitch selection and knowledge of the zone, so they’re getting on base early. They’re smart enough hitters to be able to put themselves in good positions to have those big innings. They do it on a consistent basis.”
Seven Kings finished with multiple hits, led by Lukas Galdoni’s 4-for-5 effort with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Edrick Padilla ended up 3-for-6 with three runs and two RBIs. Chase Carney (triple), Alex Finney (two doubles and four RBIs), Treyben Funderburg (two RBIs), Ben Ross (two RBIs) and Bo Seccombe (three runs) all provided two hits apiece.
After Johnstown starter Jon McCullough (Seton Hill) notched the first two outs of the game, Champion City answered with four consecutive hits, including three extra-base knocks. A passed ball and Galdoni’s RBI single accounted for the first two runs.
Padilla blasted a two-run home run to right field to lead 4-0.
Johnstown responded with three runs in the second inning. Ben Newbert scored on a throwing error and two more runs came across on a bases- loaded walk and hit by pitch.
Finney’s RBI double in the fourth made it 5-3. Dylan Swarmer hit the first of Johns- town’s three home runs with a solo shot over the screen in left field. Newbert’s sacrifice fly drove in Nick Hess (three hits, two runs, RBI), who tripled off the right-center field fence with one out, to force a 5-all deadlock.
In the sixth, Champion City retook the lead on Ross’ RBI single to center. The Kings tacked on three more runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly, Funderburg’s RBI single and a bases-loaded walk.
“Right now, the game of baseball is not going our way,” Lynn said. “If I go back and look today, there weren’t too many hard-hit baseballs that beat us today. There were a lot of broken-bat singles, a lot of flares over the infield, balls that are just seeing themselves through the infield that aren’t really hits. That’s the way the game of baseball works. Sometimes, it just doesn’t go your way.”
Johnstown replied with a trio of runs in the bottom half of the seventh. A run came home on a fielder’s choice, and Newbert (two hits, two runs and three RBIs) unloaded on a 3-0 fastball to launch a two-run blast over the left-field screen to trim the deficit to 9-8.
“He (Newbert) got to town yesterday. Today was his first game in the lineup,” Lynn said. “This is a stadium he’s familiar with. He’s played here in the PSAC championship with Bloomsburg. He really made a statement early, which was good to see for someone that just got here.”
However, Champion City landed a knockout blow with six tallies in the eighth against two different relievers. Finney’s three-run double down the left-field line highlighted the frame, which included two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly, to lead 15-8.
“It’s not our offense that’s the issue,” Lynn said. “We put up nine runs today. It’s getting our offense, pitching and defense to come together all at once.”
Pete Capobianco (two knocks and two runs) hit an opposite-field homer into the right-center field bleachers in the ninth inning to set the final.
The Mill Rats return home for a 5 p.m. Saturday contest against the West Virginia Miners. Cresson native Josh Gallagher will sing the national anthem, take pictures with fans and sign autographs throughout the night.
Gallagher and his band will perform after the game.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
