Big hits and big innings have been elusive for the Johnstown Mill Rats throughout the Prospect League season, according to manager Parker Lynn.
The trend continued on Tuesday night in a 23-5, seven-inning setback to the Champion City Kings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Kings, however, had no problem collecting hits – 19 on Tuesday – or posting the big inning – sending nine to the plate and scoring six runs in the third; 10 batters for seven runs in the fourth; and 10 more plate appearances for six runs in the seventh.
“It’s continuous for us. We put up five runs pretty early and that’s what we’ve been doing for the majority of the year,” Lynn said after the Mill Rats dropped their third straight game and slipped to 5-12. “We’ve been putting ourselves in good hitting situations, getting guys on and scratching a couple runs across.”
Johnstown answered Champion City’s two-run top of the first inning with a three-run frame highlighted by Jeremy Iellimo’s lead-off triple. But Champion City added two in the second and then followed with the marathon third and fourth innings.
“It’s a broken record for me,” Lynn said.
“We’ve got to find that big hit and we’ve got to find that big hit consistently.
“That’s something right now we’re struggling to do. The important part is we’re continuing to put ourselves in good positions and it’s just a matter of the big hit coming.”
The hits were coming for Kings leadoff man Ben Ross, who went 4-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and six RBIs. Champion City had eight extra-base hits, including four homers.
“A day like this is obviously great, but the 23 runs put up by the guys, being surrounded by great guys, is just huge,” Ross said.
“That really brings out the fun part of baseball,” Ross added of the lengthy innings his team produced. “Hitting is contagious. I’ll say it until the day I die.
“When it starts rolling, it rolls.”
Ross’s grand slam came in the fourth and was followed by Dallen Leach’s solo shot. Both cleared the left-field screen.
“I’m not going to lie,” Ross said. “I looked a little dumb with the check swing on the curveball. I knew he was going to come back with it, and I had a little advantage in my head.”
Chase Carney hit a two-run homer in the first, and Ethan Krizen had a solo shot in the second for the Kings, who won their third straight to improve to 10-6.
Tyler Dellerman had a sacrifice fly in the first and a solo home run in the third for the Mill Rats.
North Star and Pitt-Johns- town product Brady Walker pitched three innings in relief, the first two scoreless, but the Kings touched him for six runs with two outs in the top of the seventh.
The game ended via the mercy rule after Johnstown failed to score in the bottom of the seventh.
“We’re going to go back in the locker room, tell them to eat their postgame meal, get home safe and get a good night’s rest because we have a quick turnaround,” Lynn said.
“A 23-5 game, that’s going to happen. This is baseball. We have to come back and do it again tomorrow.”
The Mill Rats and Kings play at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
