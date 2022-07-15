JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Champion City used a seven-run stretch between the fifth and sixth innings to propel the Kings to a 9-3 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats in a Prospect League matchup on Friday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
With the game tied at 1-all in the fifth, Champion City scored five runs on four hits, while capitalizing on two passed balls to jump ahead 6-1. The Kings then added two more runs in the sixth to build a seven-run advantage and coasted to the finish.
After the Kings tallied another run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly, the Mill Rats threatened in their final at-bat. Jake Casey doubled home Damian Yenzi and Matt Santarelli brought in a run with an RBI groundout, but Johnstown got no closer.
Matthew Benton was tagged with the loss after surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out two.
Connor Lockwood picked up the win for Champion City after allowing just one run over eight innings of work while striking out nine. His lone blemish tied the game at 1-all in the bottom of the fourth when Joe Alcorn belted a solo home run.
Casey and Pete Capobianco each tallied two hits for the Mill Rats, who saw their five-game win streak come to a close.
Johnstown (18-22, 6-3) hosts Champion City at 7 p.m. Saturday to close out its six-game homestand.
