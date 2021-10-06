DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – A pair of juniors on the Windber Area girls soccer team connected on set pieces within the first 17 minutes of Wednesday’s key WestPAC match at Conemaugh Township to set an early tone.
Rylee Ott buried a goal on a direct kick, and Anna Steinbeck added a pair of scores, one coming off an assist from Ott, to give Windber a three-goal lead in the first half.
Windber rode the momentum of its early execution to defeat rival Conemaugh Township 4-1 at Conemaugh Township Memorial Stadium.
“We were just ready,” Ott said of the fast start. “We were so excited for this game.
“We came out strong and we said, ‘We’re finishing this game out the whole way and we’re getting a win.’ ”
Windber won 2-1 on Sept. 22 at home to take both regular-season meetings.
The fast start laid the groundwork for an efficient performance for the 8-1 Ramblers, who are on a five-game winning streak.
“Obviously, our game plan going into every game is quick starts,” Windber coach Paul Buza said. “We really preached it for this one. Usually, they’re a quick-starting team and we knew that.
“We had to match that minute for minute. Our goal is the first 20-25 minutes, we seemed to carry it through it most of the game. I’m proud of them.”
Conemaugh Township fell to 8-3. The Indians didn’t register a shot on goal until there was 32 minutes left in the second half. Izzy Slezak scored with 7:26 left in the second half to avoid the shutout.
“I think we were able to string together more than a few good minutes, but not as many quality minutes as Windber did in each half,” Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski said. “I was pleased with the way our girls responded and came back in the second half. We had a lot more shots on goal in the second half than we did in the first half. We weren’t able to get past their fast defense on enough opportunities. We just didn’t do it consistently enough.”
In the ninth minute, Ott took a direct kick from roughly 30 yards out. She rifled in a line drive into the left side of the net as Conemaugh Township goalkeeper Jordyn Snyder was shielded by a pack of players in front of her.
“Rylee’s a gamer,” Buza said. “She leads on the field, off the field, everywhere.
“The ball goes through Rylee Ott. It sets a tone.”
After the first corner kick attempt was on target and booted out by Conemaugh Township, Ott got another opportunity from the left corner. Her boot was headed in by Steinbeck with 23:23 left in the first half.
“I always try to find my girls on that kick, especially Anna, she’s my go-to all the time,” Ott said.
Steinbeck added another goal off an assist from Angela James with 14:21 left in the first half to lead 3-0. Steinbeck dribbled toward the middle of the field and unleashed a strike destined for the right side of the net for her team-leading 12th goal of the season.
“I think we’re just willing to learn, get better and keep getting wins like this and keep having fun,” Steinbeck said.
Windber commanded the first half with an 8-0 shots on goal advantage.
In the second half, Mariah Andrews scored as her shot from a tough angle with her left foot went into the right side of the net for a 4-0 edge.
Conemaugh Township provided seven shots on goal in the second half. Windber goalkeeper Lexi James came out near the end of the box on a slide to quell a scoring opportunity. She made a giving stop from point-blank range to deny Slezak. she kept Conemaugh Township off the board until there was 7:26 left in the game.
Windber has a chance to claim the outright WestPAC title against Berlin Brothersvalley on Thursday.
“Leadership and skill,” Buza pinpointed Windber’s strengths. “The leadership is outstanding.
“This is one of the best skilled teams I’ve had in my eight years now.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
