JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After finishing their first season in the Prospect League with a flourish in 2021, the Johnstown Mill Rats are looking to hit the ground running this summer.
The Mill Rats concluded a 24-34 season in 2021. Thanks to the league advancing two teams from each division to the postseason based on their performance in the first and second halves, Johnstown made a run for a playoff spot in the second portion of the slate.
The Mill Rats finished 17-12 in the second half, one game from advancing.
Outfielder DJ Alexander believes this year’s squad, which begins play at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at the West Virginia Miners, is better equipped for early success in 2022.
“I feel like we created a really good program here last year,” said Alexander, one of five players returning from 2021’s expansion team. “I liked Greg (Kocinski) a lot last year. With him getting that GM job, that really kind of pulled me in to come back. So far, I really like the team. Being a guy who was here last year, I’m able to guide some of these guys through things I went through last year as a first-year player.”
Manager Tyler Sullivan, a hitting and infield coach at Seton Hill University, will lead the Mill Rats and take over for the departed Parker Lynn. Sullivan likes the roster’s unique blend of players from across the country.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Sullivan said. “We have some high-energy characters on our team and we got some guys that are quiet for right now. I’m hoping they can kind of come out of their shell a little bit. We have players from Hawaii, California, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. I’m interested to see how that dynamic plays out throughout the summer.”
After three road games from Wednesday through Friday, Johnstown opens its home schedule at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday against the Champion City Kings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The rest of the Eastern Conference includes the Chillicothe Paints, Danville Dans, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, Lafayette Aviators and Terre Haute Rex.
2021 standouts Ben Newbert, the Prospect League’s batting champion last year, and Trey Lipscomb, a Southeast Conference first-team selection with No. 1 Tennessee this spring, will not be leading the Mill Rats this summer.
Joining Alexander as returnees are pitchers Mark Edeburn and Sean Furlong, catcher Sam Mast and outfielder Mike Whiteherse. Jacob Casey, the son of 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey, is a notable name on this year’s roster.
The Mill Rats veterans are seeking to carry 2021’s late surge into the beginning of this season.
“I think there was more of a sense of urgency in the second half last year,” said Edeburn, who will start Saturday’s home opener. “We got some new pieces halfway through the year, and we were able to put our foot in the ground and stop the bleeding. That definitely helped. Hopefully we can just roll that into this year.”
Being a second-year club with experience in the Prospect League should help the Mill Rats prosper this summer.
“In the second half, it just felt like we were going out there to have fun,” Alexander said. “In the first half, I think we pressed a little bit too much. Having that first half under our belt, going into those next 30 games, we just went out there, had fun, outhustled some teams and got some wins.”
There are 14 pitchers listed on the roster. In the offseason, Johnstown made a concerted effort to bolster its pitching staff.
“We have a lot of depth and guys that can play multiple roles, guys who have starter experience and guys who can come out of the bullpen,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan believes his squad will be thrilling to keep tabs on throughout the 60-game slate that runs from June through early August.
“A lot of guys are exciting, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to bring here in Johnstown,” Sullivan said. “Make it an exciting atmosphere and give guys the best experience that we can so we can kind of build off this from year to year and provide a good experience for everybody.”
