ROCKWOOD – Johnstown Christian junior Unity Miller passed the 1,000-point mark for her career during Monday’s nonconference game at Rockwood Area High School, but the host Rockets grabbed the lead late in the first quarter and steadily built on it, eventually registering a 50-32 win.
Rockwood (7-15) struggled to get out of the blocks early, going without points until Addy Barkman’s bucket with 4:38 left in the frame, but it grabbed an 8-6 lead when Morgan Beckner scored and never relinquished it.
The Rockets’ defensive intensity also emerged once they had the lead as the Blue Jays battled through heavy traffic on most of their remaining shot attempts.
“We didn’t switch good early and then we did,” Rockwood coach Bob Hay said. “Really that’s when our defense tightened up, made good switches.”
Miller, who needed nine points to reach 1,000 for her varsity career, hit a pair of 3-pointers and also pushed up a runner during the first quarter to get to 999. She tallied the milestone point with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter, sinking the second of two free throws to pinch the Rockets’ lead to 12-11.
Miller was immediately congratulated on the court by her teammates before her family stepped onto the floor with a banner commemorating the occasion.
“It was awesome to experience this with my team, they’re just so loving and supportive,” Miller said. “I love them all.”
Sinking that free throw did provide a tangible outcome for Miller’s work on and off the floor.
“I was just thrilled,” Miller said. “All the work paid off. I’m just so thankful for those who support me. It’s God who shoots through me, not me. It was really all through his glory.”
Miller topped all scorers with 20 points and also yanked down six rebounds, one off the pace of Solenna Mack’s team high.
“She’s a kid that plays year-round. She loves the game and it shows,” Johnstown Christian coach Margaret Adkins said.
“She’s the one that’s working out in her basement when it’s too cold and too wet or too whatever. She’s a runner, as well. All of those things accumulated together make her the player that she is. We’re privileged to have her be a part of the team. She’s been at JCS since she was 3. She’s been part of the community at JCS. Even without 1,000 points, she’d be a big part of who we are and what we do.”
While both teams struggled to find their offensive groove in the second, a Mollie Wheatley 3-pointer pushed the Rockets’ lead to 21-13 with 3:27 left in the half. A Miller trey a little over 90 seconds later cut the edge to 21-16, where the score stood at halftime.
Rockwood opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run thanks to six points by Carissa Pletcher and a Beckner triple. The Rockets kept adding to the bulge, using a Wheatley bucket, a free throw from Izzie Haer and a 3-pointer from Barkman to go up 37-22. A pair of free throws from Allison Burkey allowed Johnstown Christian to slice two points off of the lead heading to the fourth.
A 10-0 Rockwood run to start the fourth effectively sealed the result as field goals from Beckner and Barkman sandwiched three buckets from the junior post Haer, who finished with 13 points and 11 boards to top the Rockets.
“We came out slow. We were impatient,” Hay said. “We moved the ball well. Izzie Haer had a great game when we were at their place. As the game wore on, we got the ball to her and that’s what we needed to happen.”
Johnstown Christian (12-8) finally broke the run on a basket by Ellie Speigle midway through the frame. Miller scored the Blue Jays’ next three points while Speigle capped their scoring with 56 seconds remaining.
Beckner and Barkman each scored nine to Haer’s lead, Beckner also added six rebounds.
Shawn Curtis is a sports reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.