Tuesday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 4, Laurel Auto Group 2: In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Sam Contacos drove in two runs while Jordan Sabol, Zach Seaman and Jayden Taitano all collected two hits to lead Paul Carpenter to victory.
Paul Carpenter scored three runs in the third to lead 4-1.
Sabol scored twice. Ben Visnesky struck out three batters over the first four innings.
Bobby Kusinsky fanned four over the final two frames to earn the save.
Tanner Civis drove in a run for Laurel Auto Group. Tony Bertolino and Wade Plowman each doubled. Chase Hudson went the distance on the mound, scattering nine hits and striking out three batters.
Martella’s Pharmacy 7, Laurel Auto Group 2: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning helped Martella’s prevail.
Jared Dowey led Martella’s with two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored. Jake Felton doubled among his two hits and plated a runner.
Matt Mosholder fanned two batters over two scoreless innings to earn the victory.
Austin Brown (two runs) and Tyler Suder (double and RBI) each contributed two hits for Laurel Auto Group. Ian Fleck drove in a run.
Monday
O 3, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 2: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Corey Cavalier provided a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning for the winning margin.
Jake Shope also drove in a run for O, which erased a 2-0 deficit. Nate Sell struck out four batters over five innings for the victory. Hunter Tate fanned two hitters over the final two frames for the save.
Jackson Kozlovac and Sabol both contributed two hits. Seaman doubled.
Smith Transport 1, O 0: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Ben Wolf reached on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning as the eventual game-winning run scored to lead Smith Transport to a slim victory.
Joe Olsavsky provided two hits for Smith Transport.
Rodney Schultz (three innings), Lenny Piccini, Logan Webb, Justin Turcovski and Alex Glumac combined to limit O to just three hits in the combined shutout. Glumac notched the save.
O’s Nate Horner recorded 17 outs and allowed one unearned run.
Laurel Auto Group 6, Martella’s Pharmacy 3: At Roxbury Park, Civis went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Laurel Auto Group to victory.
Fleck drove home two runs for Laurel Auto Group, which tallied two runs each in the third and sixth innings. Suder scored twice.
Rhett Frazier struck out five batters over five frames. Fleck notched the save after completing the final two innings.
Brent Morris homered for Martella’s. Troy Emert and Omar Ward each provided two hits. Jake Felton doubled.
