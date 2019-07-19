Logan Webb-Jeremy Layton

Smith Transport catcher Logan Webb, left, manages to hold onto the ball and put out  Laurel Auto Group’s Jeremy Layton on a collision at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, July 19, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Laurel Auto Group rode strong pitching and Austin Brown’s 4-for-4 day at the plate to a 4-1 victory over Smith Transport to clinch the third spot in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League standings on Friday.

Tanner Perrone tossed four innings without allowing a hit or a run in a game that had been suspended by rain after two scoreless frames on Wednesday night at Roxbury Park. Perrone struck out five and walked two.

Cole Shaffer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Jake Swank doubled, and Dallas Hite had a run and a run batted in for Laurel Auto.

Smith Transport had singles by Payden Pavic and Alec Supanick. 

The visitors scored their lone run in the top of the seventh via a walk, hit batsman and single.

Laurel Auto finished the regular season 13-15. Smith Transport, a first-year franchise, went 7-21.

Paul Carpenter defeats OA

Ben Maudie went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI, and Corey Fogle had a hit and drove in a pair as Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors closed the regular season with an 8-3 victory over Ophthalmic Associates in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium on Friday.

Maudie and Nick Diandreth each had doubles for 22-6 Paul Carpenter. 

Jake Shope went 2-for-3 with one run batted in for 11-17 Ophthalmic. Tim Rubal and Scott Wagner each had a double. 

PCCA edges Smith Transport

Corey Fogle went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and two RBIs as regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors came back to defeat Smith Transport 8-6 in Thursday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium.

Austin Vigliotti went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and one run batted in. Matt Privette doubled as Paul Carpenter overcame deficits of 5-2 and 6-5.

Nolan Matsko singled, scored a run and drove in two for Smith Transport. Alec Supanick had a hit, scored a run and drove in one. 

Ryan Mastovich drove in a run and scored one.

Tags