Laurel Auto Group rode strong pitching and Austin Brown’s 4-for-4 day at the plate to a 4-1 victory over Smith Transport to clinch the third spot in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League standings on Friday.
Tanner Perrone tossed four innings without allowing a hit or a run in a game that had been suspended by rain after two scoreless frames on Wednesday night at Roxbury Park. Perrone struck out five and walked two.
Cole Shaffer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Jake Swank doubled, and Dallas Hite had a run and a run batted in for Laurel Auto.
Smith Transport had singles by Payden Pavic and Alec Supanick.
The visitors scored their lone run in the top of the seventh via a walk, hit batsman and single.
Laurel Auto finished the regular season 13-15. Smith Transport, a first-year franchise, went 7-21.
Paul Carpenter defeats OA
Ben Maudie went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI, and Corey Fogle had a hit and drove in a pair as Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors closed the regular season with an 8-3 victory over Ophthalmic Associates in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium on Friday.
Maudie and Nick Diandreth each had doubles for 22-6 Paul Carpenter.
Jake Shope went 2-for-3 with one run batted in for 11-17 Ophthalmic. Tim Rubal and Scott Wagner each had a double.
PCCA edges Smith Transport
Corey Fogle went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and two RBIs as regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors came back to defeat Smith Transport 8-6 in Thursday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium.
Austin Vigliotti went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and one run batted in. Matt Privette doubled as Paul Carpenter overcame deficits of 5-2 and 6-5.
Nolan Matsko singled, scored a run and drove in two for Smith Transport. Alec Supanick had a hit, scored a run and drove in one.
Ryan Mastovich drove in a run and scored one.
