The top-two teams in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division combined to score 193 points at the Sports Center on Wednesday night.
Pitt-Johnstown fell behind by double digits early in the contest only to pull ahead by five points over Indiana (Pa.) before the Crimson Hawks eventually used its long-range shooting and a substantial advantage on the line to pull away in a 100-93 victory over the hosts.
“They’re a good team,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina said of the nationally seventh-ranked Crimson Hawks. “They’ve got good guards. They got us. They earned it.”
Indiana had five players score in double digits, including a pair of 20-plus scorers in Armoni Foster (26 points, 12-for-12 on the free throw line) and Malik Miller (22 points, six assists). Dave Morris (16), Shawndale Jones (14) and Anthony White (11) also scored in double digits, as the Crimson Hawks improved to 16-1 overall, 11-1 in the PSAC Western Division.
“That’s the most 3’s they’ve hit all year probably and it’s the most 3’s we hit all year probably,” Indiana coach Joe Lombardi said of his team’s 13-11 advantage in 3-point field goals. “That’s college basketball. Two good teams rose up. We rose up against them. They rose up against us. It elevated both teams’ play. We just had a few more plays in us to stretch it out.
“(Pitt-Johnstown senior Josh) Wise got in foul trouble and that was a plus for us and a negative for them.”
Wise led Pitt-Johnstown with 26 points, including six 3-pointers in 25 minutes despite collecting four fouls. Sophomore John Paul Kromka had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Pitt-Johnstown before fouling out with 1:37 left.
Sophomore point guard Fred Mulbah had 19 points and 11 assists, and sophomore Drew Magistro had 10 points and three assists for Pitt-Johnstown (15-4, 9-3).
“We’re relatively young guys with six sophomores out of our top seven guys and I thought we really battled until the end, especially when we pressed them,” Rukavina said.
“They had a rough time. Our guys are very resilient and they’re going to be ready to go.”
Indiana led by 15 points after White’s 3-pointer made it 80-65 with 7:07 remaining, but Pitt-Johnstown finished on a 28-20 spurt to pull within seven.
The Crimson Hawks went 25-for-28 on the free-throw line, compared with 10-for-16 by the Mountain Cats.
“We did a good job down the stretch (on the line),” Lombardi said. “That’s how you’ve got to hold people off.”
The Crimson Hawks led 12-2 on a Miller layup at 16:10 of the first half, but the Mountain Cats answered to lead 19-14 after a Wise 3-pointer at 11:54.
Indiana took a 45-40 advantage at halftime.
“Everybody just kept making shots,” Rukavina said of the Crimson Hawks. “We went to that 2-3 zone in the second half because we just couldn’t stop them. They’ve got a lot of good one-on-one players so we went 2-3 zone for the first time all year.
“I thought it was effective because they were taking all 3’s. But they got probably four or five offensive rebounds. They got a second chance and they made them. We didn’t rebound well in the zone at all. They shot almost 30 (29) 3’s.”
Miller made four 3’s, and Morris and White each had three 3-pointers.
“We had contributions from a lot of guys,” Lombardi said. “Anthony White came in and knocked down shots for us against the zone. It was across the board.
“We lost two starting forwards (earlier in the season),” Lombardi said, of injured Tommy Demogerontas and Chucky Humphries.
“Shawndale Jones had to carry a load.
“We didn’t have a very deep bench and we were fortunate to stay out of foul trouble.”
Rukavina said the Mountain Cats will learn from the setback. Indiana improved to 46-17 all-time against Pitt-Johnstown.
“I told them there are 10 games remaining in the season and we have a NCAA bid on the line that we’re in the running for,” Rukavina said.
“We can’t have any letdowns.
“Every game is tough but some teams we should beat and we need to be able to go out the rest of the way and play every game like it’s the last one.”
In the women’s game:
Indiana (Pa.) 58, Pitt-Johnstown 53: The nationally eighth-ranked Crimson Hawks held off a Mountain Cats’ comeback in a five-point victory at the Sports Center.
Natalie Myers had 18 points, Lexi Griggs had 14 points and Maura D’Anna had 10 as the Crimson Hawks improved to 17-1 overall, 12-0 in the PSAC Western Division.
Pitt-Johnstown had its three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 10-8 overall, 5-7 in the division.
Alli McGrath had 17 points for Pitt-Johnstown , and Gabrielle Smith had 10 points.
The Crimson Hawks led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Pitt-Johnstown eventually pulled ahead 41-40 on a McGrath jumper with 9:38 left. Indiana regained the advantage on a Griggs 3-pointer at 8:16 and never relinquished the lead.
