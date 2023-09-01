NANTY GLO, Pa. – United Valley center/defensive tackle A.J. Villa hadn’t been accustomed to participating in end zone celebrations. But the 5-foot-8, 304-pound senior and his teammates are beginning to enjoy the more frequent, post-touchdown gatherings.
“We’re having so much more fun,” Villa said after United Valley won a physical contest 27-12 over West Shamokin at McMullen Memorial Field on Friday. “Everybody is running around, flying around, having a good time, going in the end zone, having a good time there. Coming back, celebrating. It just feels great.”
United Valley (2-0) has beaten two of the preseason’s top contenders to open the Heritage Conference season. West Shamokin (1-1), with a big line and play-making quarterback Lou Swartz, presented a formidable challenge in the game played at the former Blacklick Valley High School field in a nod to the second-year co-op.
“The kids are believing in what we’re doing right now,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “It’s contagious. Losing is contagious. Winning becomes contagious. The kids, there’s no fear in them.
“They go out and do the job. They bend, but don’t break. Hats off to the defense. In the second half, to shut them out. Lou Swartz had his yardage but it was hard-earned yardage.”
United Valley shut out West Shamokin in the second half and in three of the four quarters on Friday.
The Lions offense successfully mixed the pass and the run to score a pair of touchdowns in both the second and fourth quarters.
Quarterback Isaac Worthington completed 7 of 17 passes for 107 yards. Senior receiver/defensive back Gino DiPaolo caught six passes for 98 yards, with five of his receptions resulting in first downs. On defense, DiPaolo had two interceptions and broke up a pass to thwart a Wolves drive in the third quarter.
“The nice part with us this year is we can throw the football,” said Marabito, whose Lions rushed for 277 yards and had 384 total offensive yards thanks to the efficient passing. “We’re not that one-dimensional team. We’ve got some weapons.
“The leadership is there. We’ve got three quality receivers. We’ve got three quality backs, plus our quarterback.”
Caden McCully carried 14 times for 94 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown. Collin Nedrich ran for 88 yards on four carries and booted three extra-points. Worthington gained 44 yards on seven runs. Alex Reba scored twice in the fourth quarter on runs of 5 and 8 yards.
“Last year we were all still trying to figure everything out,” Villa said. “Everything was real off, a little sideways. Now that we’re figuring it all out, we’re all going, getting it all together like a puzzle.”
West Shamokin’s Swartz remained a force. The 6-1, 240-pound quarterback gained 180 yards and scored two TDs on 27 carries. He passed for 67 yards.
“Coming in, we didn’t know if we could stop him,” Marabito said. “He’s one heck of a running back. We worked all week on just trying to contain him.”
West Shamokin’s big line featured experienced tackles senior Blake Pegg at 6-1, 320 pounds, and sophomore Conner Gervasoni, who is 6-2, 295.
“We turned the ball over a couple times deep in their territory,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “They made the plays when they had to be made, and we didn’t.
“They beat us at the line of scrimmage. The part that is really disappointing to me is they won the game up front.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded touchdowns in the second.
DiPaolo’s first interception set up an eight-play, 85-yard march capped by Worthington’s 3-yard run 6 seconds into the second quarter. DiPaolo receptions of 31 and 17 yards sparked the drive.
Swartz got the Wolves within 7-6, scoring on a 9-yard run at 7:24 of the second.
McCully dashed 30 yards to push the margin to eight points less than 2 minutes later.
But West Shamokin answered with a 12-play drive ending in Swartz’s 7-yard TD 22.6 before the half. The Lions stopped the two-point conversion run.
“Hats off to United Valley, outstanding football team, well-coached football team,” McCullough said. “We were going back-and-forth. It was 14-12 until about 6 minutes left in the ballgame. They found ways to make plays at the end.”
United’s defense stopped West Shamokin on downs to start the third quarter, and the Wolves answered by halting a Lions march on downs at the 5-yard line.
United opened the fourth on a 13-play, 66-yard drive, mixing five pass attempts and eight rushes, with Reba scoring from 5 yards out with 7:53 left to make it 21-12.
The Wolves turned over the ball on downs after United senior linebacker Clinton Safko stopped Swartz on a fourth-and-3 run near midfield.
Nedrich then ran 41 yards to set up Reba’s second touchdown to set the final score.
“Everyone is just chipping in,” Marabito said. “We’re causing the (opponent’s) mistakes and getting the job done. It’s a team thing. We don’t point any fingers. Things weren’t going well for us in the first half defensively, but nobody was pointing any fingers.
“The kids executed,” Marabito added. “A great win. A special night at Blacklick for these seniors.”
