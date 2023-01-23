BERLIN, Pa. – A second-quarter spurt allowed the Homer-Center girls basketball team to gain a double-digit lead in Monday’s nonconference game at Berlin Brothersvalley.
Two senior players, Berlin Brothersvalley guard Gracyn Sechler and Homer-Center forward Molly Kosmack, each scored their 1,000th career point in the matchup. Both athletes are relatives of Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball alumnae: Sechler is the daughter of Jessica (Rietscha) Sechler, and Kosmack is the niece of Janine (Kosmack) Smith.
Homer-Center held off a late Berlin rally to prevail 60-49 in a physical contest in which a combined 62 foul shots were attempted.
“Our offensive possessions, we didn’t do a great job of getting what we wanted,” Berlin (12-4) coach Rachel Prosser said. “They did a good job defensively blocking some of our shots and getting the rebound and going. I don’t think we came out of the gates like we wanted to, playing as hard as we wanted to. They’re a very good team. For us, we want to get better playing better teams.”
Both players surpassed 1,000 career points in the second quarter.
Kosmack’s bucket while getting fouled with 4:23 remaining put her exactly at 1,000 points. She needed 11 coming into the contest to net the milestone. After a brief delay to celebrate the moment, Kosmack calmly completed her second three-point play of the night to give Homer-Center (12-4) a 24-11 lead.
“Just a tremendous kid,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “I can’t say enough about her. The type of person she is, the type of player she is, how hard she works on the floor. She hit 1,000 points tonight, but a lot of people don’t know she’s about to hit 1,000 rebounds, too.
“You got to root for kids like that. You can’t say enough good things about her.”
Sechler tallied a game-high 26 points. The Seton Hill signee buried both free throws with 3:27 left in the quarter to hit 1,000 right on the dot. She entered the game eight points away.
“I’m especially grateful to get this milestone,” Sechler said. “I’m thankful for my teammates, my coaches and my parents. I’m thankful for God to give me this opportunity to play basketball. I couldn’t reach this milestone without the people around me.”
Sechler, who fouled out with 31.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, drew inspiration from her older brother, Elijah Sechler, the 2020-21 Class 1A basketball player of the year. Elijah Sechler surpassed 1,000 points during his Berlin career.
“Seeing Elijah get it was definitely cool,” Gracyn Sechler said. “It didn’t really come to mind until last year and this year until it became a possibility and not just a dream.”
Sechler’s basket with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter brought Berlin within 57-47, but the Mountaineers could not draw any closer.
“She’s been doing a great job for four years,” Prosser said. “She’s really grown as a player on both sides of the court. She works really hard outside of practice and outside of the season on her shooting and her scoring. She’s a team player and a great kid.”
Kosmack finished with 13 points. Macy Sardone netted 24 points, and Alaina Fabin added 14.
Berlin’s next highest scorer was Taylor Hillegass with six points.
Homer-Center nailed 23 of 35 from the foul line. Berlin went 11-for-27 from the charity stripe.
Homer-Center led 15-8 after the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime. A 13-12 Wildcats scoring edge in the third helped the visitors prevail.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
