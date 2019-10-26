HOMER CITY – After shooting itself in the foot numerous times in the first half, Homer-Center finally was able to overcome its mistakes in the second half and went on to defeat Shade 16-15 on Friday night in a Heritage-WestPAC crossover game.
“I thought we played our guts out,” Shade coach Don Fyfe said. “I was really proud with the way that we recovered from last week when we did not play well at all. These guys played hard.”
Homer-Center quarterback Ben Schmidt had been injured about three weeks ago, but returned to the helm against Shade, which had Kaden Koleszarik playing in place of their starting quarterback, Braden Adams.
“Braden got himself dinged up last week, but I thought Kaden played great tonight,” Fyfe said.
Vince Fyock got Shade on the board, picking off Schmidt’s pass and dashing 70 yards for a touchdown.
The kick failed, but the Panthers led 6-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
A Shade punt hit a Homer-Center player in the back and was recovered by the Panthers and led to the Somerset County squad’s 27-yard field goal by Lucas Haynes at the 4:30 mark of the first to increase their lead to 9-0.
A hold in the end zone by Shade led to a safety for the Wildcats at 10:22 of the second quarter.
After the Panthers turned over the ball on downs, Homer-Center put together a nine-play drive ending with a 15-yard run by Schmidt. Schmidt added the extra point to tie the contest at 9 with 2:27 left before the half.
Shade responded with a quick four-play drive keyed a a 49-yard pass from Koleszarik to Tyler Valine.
The Panthers scored on a 2-yard pass from Koleszarik to Valine. On the extra point attempt, Homer-Center was whistled for an offside infraction moving the ball half the distance.
Instead of kicking the extra point, Fyfe decided to go for two, but the ball was mishandled and the pass attempt failed. Shade led 15-9 with 1:01 before the half.
“That’s the one that is going to keep me up tonight,” Fyfe said.
“I was back and forth on going for two. If we’d have kicked it, we might have been going to overtime now.”
Homer-Center took the lead in the third quarter putting together a 14-play drive capped by a Justin Walbeck 1-yard run to tie it. Schmidt’s kick put the Wildcats up with 5:39 left in the third and the Indiana County school’s defense held off the Panthers the rest of the way for the victory.
“We dug ourselves a hole and we were making mistakes, but we showed a lot of resiliency,” Wildcats coach Greg Page said.
Fyock finished with 10 catches for 253 yards and Valine had three for 62 for Shade (5-5) while Schmidt had 138 yards on 16 carries for Homer-Center (6-4).
The Panthers and Wildcats both enter their respective district playoffs next week.
