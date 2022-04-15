JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Tomahawks captain Holt Oliphant knew he had made an unwise decision in the final minutes of overtime on Friday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
So, when Tomahawks goaltender Matthew O’Donnell turned away a Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks shot on a 2-on-1 rush, Oliphant wasn’t about to squander an opportunity.
The Air Force Academy recruit picked up the puck along the right-wing boards, skated into the neutral zone and saw he had an open path to the net.
Oliphant pushed the puck past Danbury goaltender Adam Johnson with 1:43 remaining in OT, giving the Tomahawks a comeback 3-2 victory that officially clinched a playoff berth for coach Mike Letizia’s team.
“First of all, great save by O’Donnell on that 2-on-1 (rush),” Oliphant said. “He kind of bailed me out. I had a kind of questionable pinch down at the other end that gave them that 2-on-1. ‘Donnie’ made a huge save for us.
“I ended up just getting a breakaway out of it. The puck was rolling. I tried to settle it down. I just put a shot on net and it happened to go in.”
Once the goal lamp went on and the siren blared, Oliphant and his teammates celebrated as a crowd of 2,112 roared.
“It’s definitely exciting. You want to control your own destiny,” said Oliphant, who scored his 17th and 18th goals in the win.
“It’s been an up-and-down season. Obviously, we’re thrilled to clinch the playoffs.
“Since we lost Game 5 last year, it’s been our goal to get back in the playoffs.”
The third-place Tomahawks (33-20-6) have 72 points and will conclude the regular season against Danbury (12-41-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday. A win would put Johns- town into second place.
Jamestown (35-22-3) finished its season with 73 points after losing to Maryland on Friday, but the Rebels still hold the second spot in the East Division. The Black Bears (29-19-12) closed with 70 points, currently in fourth.
The fifth-place Northeast Generals (33-24-1) entered the weekend with an outside shot of moving into the postseason and won on Friday. Northeast has 67 points with two games remaining and a chance to pass Maryland.
“The situation right now in our division is pretty crazy. It’s been like that a couple months,” Johnstown’s Letizia said. “It’s been ‘playoff hockey’ for a while. We had the ability going into the weekend (to clinch a playoff spot), and we did what we had to do.
“Today wasn’t our best game by any means. This time of year, you have to find a way.”
The Jr. Hat Tricks didn’t play like a last-place team in the first period. Danbury took a 2-0 lead after goals by Pete Lajoy at 7:45 and Owen Simmons at 17:52.
The teams had two fights in the first period and a multi-player scrum in the second that resulted in three roughing penalties.
“I thought when guys stood up for each other, that was big,” Letizia said. “That gave us a little bit of life going into the second.”
Danbury’s Robert Hyde and Johnstown’s Frank Jenkins fought at 10:48, and the Jr. Hat Tricks’ Matt Danziger and Oliphant dropped the gloves at 12:20 of the first.
Johnstown bounced back with a strong second period, netting the only goal by Jacob Badal at 4:53 to make it 2-1.
Jake Black and Braedon Ford had assists.
The ’Hawks outshot the Jr. Hat Tricks 9-1 in the second.
Oliphant tied the game on the power play at 12:19 of the third period. League leading-scorer Black and Zachary Murray had assists.
“It was a great zone entry,” Oliphant said. “(Murray) made a great pass over to Black. ‘Blackie’ being the goal-scorer he is, I was actually expecting him to shoot it. He ended up making a great pass right on my tape and I was able to put it home.”
O’Donnell had 19 saves to improve to 18-9-6 overall and 11-5-2 since joining the Tomahawks.
Even with the playoff spot secured, work remains for the Tomahawks.
“We take care of business (Saturday), we’ll have home ice for the first round,” Letizia said.“That’s our goal. That was our goal coming into the weekend.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
