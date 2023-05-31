BEDFORD, Pa. – Everett Area senior pitcher Olivia Hillegas tossed an abbreviated perfect game and center fielder Cloe Price produced two hits and six RBIs as the Warriors defeated Windber 15-0 in the District 5 Class 2A championship softball game at Bedford Area High School on Wednesday.
The Indiana (Pa.) University-bound Hillegas struck out 10 batters in four innings, and her offense methodically produced enough runs to put the mercy-rule into effect as the undefeated Warriors repeated as District 5 champions.
“It feels amazing,” Everett coach Jackie Levy said. “These girls have put in so much work because they knew coming in everybody was coming for us. They had to work extra hard getting to this point.
“Being undefeated two years in a row, regular season, shows how steady and how strong-minded my girls are because that is a difficult thing to achieve. I applaud them so much for their mental focus and all the extra work that they do.”
Everett (21-0) will face the loser of Thursday's District 7 title game between Laurel and Neshannock in the PIAA tournament on Monday. Second-seeded Windber closed an 11-9 season.
The Warriors also won the district semifinal game against North Star 15-0. Everett outscored its two district playoff opponents by a combined 30-0.
“Looking at the stats and hearing people talk, we knew Everett was a very good team,” Windber coach Kayla McMunn said. “You’ve got to hand it to them. They have an excellent pitcher. With us not getting on base, you can’t do much with that.
“The message throughout the week after (a 7-6 semifinal win over) Tussey Mountain was, ‘We got this far. Everything else is bonus. People didn’t expect us to get this far this season.’ So, this was huge. Being a very young team, we have a lot to look forward to next season.”
Windber will graduate seniors Lindsey Custer and Lexie James. The team has 11 underclassmen on its roster.
“Last year, we had lots of seniors, lots of shoes to fill this season,” McMunn said. “So, coming up against teams of this caliber, they can see what they have to strive for as far as what we have to work on in the offseason and next season. We will learn from this and come back stronger next year.”
Hillegas struck out the final eight batters she faced and 10 of the final 11 on Wednesday.
“Hillegas definitely was one of the fastest pitchers we’ve seen all season,” McMunn said. “Dealing with that, a lot of times that gets stuck in the girls’ heads before we get up to the plate. It’s tough seeing that and being so young. That’s probably one of the fastest pitchers they’ve seen in their entire lives.”
Price had an inside-the-park grand slam in the bottom of the third and ended the game with a two-run triple in the fourth.
“I cannot say enough about Cloe Price,” Levy said. “She is just a phenomenal team player, a phenomenal teammate, athlete. She puts it all on the line all the time. I think she raises the level of play of everyone around her when she’s on the field.”
Hillegas produced a two-run single and three RBIs overall. Marissa Hillegas added two hits, including a triple, and three runs scored.
Ten hits and 15 runs was plenty of support for Olivia Hillegas.
“Being a senior, she still is going to pitching lessons every week,” Levy said of her star hurler. “She is working her butt off to make sure our team is competitive. That just says something about her character just as a person and how much she cares about her team and wanting to keep going for them even though she is a senior and essentially graduated.”
