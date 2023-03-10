JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown entered Friday night’s PIAA tournament Class 4A first-round contest possessing a District 6 championship, but limited state playoff experience.
District 7 fourth-place Highlands brought to Doc Stofko Gymnasium a starting lineup consisting of two seniors and three juniors, all seasoned after WPIAL playoff runs the past two years and a taste of a big-game environment in the PIAA playoffs a year ago.
The Rams used that edge in experience to build an early 13-1 lead. The Trojans fought back, but Highlands always had an answer in an 81-67 victory.
“Cold a little bit. Jittery,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said of the early deficit. “Highlands came out really hard and executed in the game. This is our guys’ first state playoffs.
“We’re so young. Going through that process, they jumped on us and took advantage of it,” said Durham, whose roster had only three seniors (two starters), two juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen.
“We had to warm up, and by then it’s 10-1 and now you’re fighting,” he said.
“That’s tough for a young team and playing against a very good basketball team. Not the outcome we wanted, but what a life lesson for those young kids.”
Greater Johnstown closed a 22-4 season.
Highlands will take a 23-5 record into a second-round game against District 7 champion Lincoln Park on Tuesday.
The Rams produced five double-digit scorers on Friday. Senior point guard Jimmy Kunst scored 23 points and had eight rebounds and six assists.
Junior Cam Reigard had 19 points; 6-foot-4 senior Chandler Thimons had 14 points and 11 rebounds; 6-8 junior Bradyn Foster had 12 points and eight boards; and 6-2 junior Jordyn Tavarez had 11 points.
“We have an experienced team,” Highlands coach Casey Dotchin said. “Junior and seniors are out there. They made a run in districts last year and states as well. They’ve been in situations like this and environments like that. Guys stepped up and were ready to go.”
Thimons hit a basket with 4:34 left in the opening quarter to make it 13-1.
Greater Johnstown closed within 13-5 on a Dion Dixon field goal, but the Rams led 23-6 after one quarter.
“We turned the ball over and gave them some easy buckets. We just couldn’t put on enough of a run to give them that game pressure,” Durham said.
“That’s a really good team. I think their coach does a really good job. I love Jimmy (Kunst). He’s a really solid point guard. They’re tough.”
Kunst set a 27-6 score with a basket less than a minute into the second quarter.
The Trojans seemed to regain their figurative footing and got within 12 points (37-25) on a Donte Tisinger basket with 1:09 left in the half. Highlands finished strong and led 40-25 at intermission.
“We had a game plan coming in with some things we wanted to start out and focus on that we saw on film,” Dotchin said. “I thought the guys executed from the jump.”
Greater Johnstown grabbed momentum and the home crowd became more enthusiastic as the Trojans began to hit shots. Tisinger converted a traditional three-point play to make it 46-35 with 5:19 on the third-quarter clock.
Highlands again regrouped and led 63-45 going into the final quarter. Reigard’s three 3-pointers early in the fourth thwarted any Trojans’ late comeback hopes.
Senior Nyerre Collins had 23 points to lead Greater Johnstown. Sophomore Tisinger had 12 points before fouling out with 6 minutes left in the fourth. Freshman Amire Robinson hit three 3-pointers off the bench for nine points.
“I told them in the locker room that life is this way,” Durham said. “As much work as you put in and as hard as you work, it doesn’t always end up being the way you want it.
“We’ve got to get back in the gym, get back in the weight room. We have to get better and see what happens next.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
