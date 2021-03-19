HERMITAGE – The Greater Johnstown High School boys basketball program was about to pull off another spectacular playoff comeback on Friday night after a 2-hour, 45-minute road trip.
The District 6 champion Trojans had managed to overcome what had been a 13-point halftime lead to pull ahead of District 10 champion Hickory twice in the closing seconds of a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal at the Hornets’ gymnasium.
Unfortunately for the gritty Trojans, this game had its own unlikely hero.
With only 2.4 seconds remaining and the Trojans leading by a point, Hickory 6-foot-3 senior guard Peyton Mele got an inbounds pass. The Pitt-Johnstown recruit had the presence of mind to pump fake, set up in the face of two defenders and launch an off-balance shot just ahead of the final buzzer.
It was all net as the District 10 champion Hornets ended Johnstown’s banner season, 50-48.
“There was no time,” Mele said when asked if he was nervous before the decisive shot, which Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina watched go in from the stands. “I just got the ball and did what I did.”
Greater Johnstown (15-3) trailed 39-26 entering the final quarter, but used a 22-11 margin in the final 8 minutes to have an opportunity to win.
Hickory (22-3) still led 45-34 after 6-5 senior Connor Evans dunked with 4:42 remaining.
But as had been the case throughout the postseason, Johnstown didn’t flinch.
The Trojans defense forced turnovers and the offense began to click behind seniors Joziah Wyatt-Taylor (21 points, nine rebounds), Isaiah Matula (13 points, Omarion Harris and Drezyre Toney.
After Evans’ dunk, the Hornets didn’t score another field goal until Mele beat the buzzer.
“It meant everything,” Wyatt-Taylor said of the comeback, which included his eight fourth-quarter points. “We fought hard. They got a shot at the end.
“We’re still together through the hardest times,” Wyatt-Taylor added. “Even here, we’re still together. We were down 13, came back and was up. I just love these guys.”
Matula hit a pair of 3-pointers and had eight points in the fourth quarter. Harris and Toney each made key 3-pointers in the final minutes.
“Once again, it’s a testament to our kids,” Trojans coach Ryan Durham said.
Wyatt-Taylor made a basket with 1:36 remaining to put Johnstown in front 46-45.
Hickory’s Evans hit two free throws with 24 seconds on the clock and the Hornets led 47-46.
Wyatt-Taylor was fouled with 4.3 remaining and made both ends of a one-and-one to give the Trojans a 48-47 lead.
“We talk about managing the highs and lows of playoff basketball,” Durham said. “There are going to be highs and lows.
“We started the game on a 7-0 run, highs. They go on I think a 20-3 run. It’s just managing that. I thought our guys did a heck of a job of staying with it and sticking to the game plan and fighting back.
“It comes down to an amazing shot by Mele at the buzzer.
“Kudos to them for hitting that shot. Hey, that’s basketball.”
The Trojans built a 10-1 advantage after Matula splashed a 3-pointer with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter. But Johnstown didn’t score another point until Wyatt-Taylor converted a traditional three-point play at 6:56 of the second quarter.
The Hornets ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within 10-9. Mele hit a 3-pointer 46 seconds into the second to give Hickory its first lead, 12-10.
Taylor put Johnstown back in front 13-12 at 6:56, but the Hornets used a press to disrupt the Trojans’ attempts to cross mid-court, forcing multiple turnovers. Hickory’s height advantage, with a pair of 6-5 bigs, also created problems for Johnstown as the Hornets posted a 20-11 first-half rebounding advantage.
Hicktory had a 21-7 second-quarter scoring advantage and pushed the margin to 13 points as Mele hit a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer, setting a 30-17 halftime score.
“We watched a lot of film on Johnstown,” Hickory coach Chris Mele said. “Every game they’ve been in during the playoffs, it’s been the same story.
“They’re down. They come back. Their district championship, they were down nine with 1:50 left and they came back and won.
“Those kids do not give up in there. Their coach is a great coach and he does a fantastic job.”
Johnstown used late comebacks to beat Central in overtime in the District 6 4A semifinal round and pulled off another amazing comeback to defeat Bedford for the district crown.
It appeared as if another chapter might be added to the comeback trail until Peyton Mele (13 points) made his shot.
“I thought we defended it well,” Durham said. “We kind of knew they were going to go to the corner. We tried to take the out of bounds guy to sag them and take away the corner. It gave him some trouble. He was able to handle it. He just hit a great shot. Hats off to him.”
Coach Mele said his son was one of two options, with Evans (10 points, 11 rebounds) inside being the other.
“We said, ‘We’re looking for Peyton first, if he’s not open, we’re dumping it in to Connor (Evans),” Coach Mele said. “We knew Peyton was going to command some attention. I had all the confidence in the world to get it to Connor down low.
“We had 2 seconds, plenty of time to catch the ball and go.
“They sniffed that part of it out and had two guys jump out on Peyton. He did a great thing of having the presence of mind not to just throw it up when he got it. He had that 2 seconds, he faked, pumped and he made a great shot.”
Peyton Mele’s unbelievable shot sent the home portion of the crowd into a frenzy.
“Originally the play was for Connor (Evans). They were switching out on me,” Peyton Mele said. “We wanted to get the ball to Connor inside.
“He was working inside.
“Before the play, Matt (Cannone) said. ‘You’re going to be open.’
“I said, ‘OK.’ We didn’t have anything originally. But then he gave me the ball. Pump fake, dribble, threw up a prayer and it went.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;” href=”http://twitter.com/masty81” target=”_blank”}@Masty81{/a}.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.