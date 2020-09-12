Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold threw for a touchdown and rushed for two more as the Panthers knocked off Bishop McCort Catholic by a score of 23-7 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in the opening game for both teams.
Harrold threw for 249 yards on 17-of-24 passing and accounted for 54 yards on the ground.
“First of all he’s a very hard worker,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said of his quarterback. “His work ethic is second to none. He’s a student of the game as well. He understands the offense in Year 2.
“He made really good decisions tonight with the football and we have a veteran group of receivers and they really put the time in in the weight room and on the field this offseason and they’re starting to get to know each other.”
Penn Cambria opened the game with a quick drive. Harrold marched the Panthers down the field and found Brandon Storm wide open for a 28-yard touchdown pass just a 1:07 into the game.
Bishop McCort answered quickly, however. Amir Ortega-Andrews came up with a big return on the ensuing kickoff and set the Crushers deep into Penn Cambria territory. Bishop McCort’s first play from scrimmage resulted in a touchdown as quarterback Trystan Fornari found fullback Ethan Marcozzi in the flat and he rumbled in for a 33-yard touchdown to tie the game.
The fast start by both offenses eventually gave way to the defenses. Bishop McCort pounced on a fumble by Harrold in the first quarter, but a strong defensive stand by Penn Cambria forced a 51-yard field goal attempt that fell short by Bishop McCort kicker Will Haslett.
That was about all the offense Bishop McCort could muster. The Penn Cambria defense clamped down on the Crushers and limited them to just 70 yards of total offense. The Panthers’ defense registered four sacks and put constant pressure on the quarterback. McCort finished with five yards of rushing.
“We talked about it all week that we had to run to the football and make plays and tackle well and I think we did that,” Felus said. “We put them in some tough situations with field position early, but they battled back and in the end they got stops when they needed to get the stop.”
Harrold added touchdown runs late in the second quarter and early in the third to give the Panthers a comfortable two score game. Penn Cambria held the edge in first downs at 19-6 and won the time of possession battle as well.
“The key to that is to be able to run the football and Garrett doing a good job of getting us in situations where we could throw some quick gains to get the first downs and keep the sticks moving,” Felus said.
Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith made his debut as the Crimson Crushers coach on Friday after serving as an assistant the past three years.
Despite the slow start out of the gates, he saw some positives from his team.
”First of all, we’ll tip the cap to Penn Cambria,” Smith said. “They did a nice job coming out tonight, quarterback played a heck of a game and made some big plays, some splash plays that enabled them to hit a long pass there on that first drive and put themselves in scoring position, so those guys did a nice job, Coach (Felus) did a great job of preparing their kids and we just got to get better. I think we’re better than we were last week and if we continue to get better every week, we’ll be OK.”
