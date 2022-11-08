WINDBER, Pa. – The undefeated Windber Area High School girls soccer team fell behind Greensburg Central Catholic by a pair of goals in the first half of a PIAA Class 1A first-round playoff game on Tuesday night.
Ramblers coach Paul Buza knew his District 5 championship team wasn’t about to buckle on the Windber Stadium turf.
Windber bounced back via Mariah Andrews’ goal in the opening half, and a game-tying score by Rylee Ott in the second half to force overtime.
The Ramblers were poised to stun District 7 third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic, the state runner-up in each of the past two seasons, but the Centurions’ Alexia Graham scored with 8:37 remaining in overtime to end Windber’s milestone season.
“This team just doesn’t quit,” Buza said after his team finished 19-1. “Down 2-0, we could have just dug a hole and bagged it.
“They decided not to do that. We became the aggressors.
“We played well enough to win. I couldn’t be prouder. Hats off to Greensburg Central Catholic.”
The Centurions (14-4) will advance to face District 7 runner-up Springdale, a 2-0 winner over Mercyhurst Prep, in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
“I think they’re used to having that target on their back and it puts a lot of pressure on them,” Greensburg Central Catholic coach Kara Batey said. “This season, we took that third seed and said, ‘You know what? Not that same target.’ We’re still the same team. We still have that same heart, but it gave them that time to take that deep breath going into the game.”
Greensburg Central Catholic built a 2-0 lead on goals by speedy senior playmaker Sara Felder 15:18 into the game and a header by sophomore Jillian Botti with 11:35 left in the opening half.
Windber responded via junior Andrews’ goal 9:55 before halftime. Riley Brubaker helped create the opportunity along the right side, with her pass going to Andrews in the middle.
The Ramblers tied it on senior Ott’s direct kick from along the right sideline with 25:55 remaining in regulation.
Windber continued to put the pressure on the Centurions, especially with Felder out for an extended time after a second-half collision, and later as a result of a card she received shortly after her return to the field.
“After taking some hard hits, some of our players were starting to fall down,” Batey said. “We collected ourselves and we just told ourselves, ‘We have to fight for the players not only on the field, but off.’ ”
Sophomore Riley Kerr made a pass to junior Graham in the center of the field, and Graham put the game-winner home.
“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Buza said. “It’s like a kick in the gut. We played well enough to win. I couldn’t be more proud of them. There was no give.
“At halftime. The end of regulation. I really felt we were going to win this game.
“These girls to a ‘T’ wanted it. I never have seen a group more devastated because I think they felt the same thing I felt.”
The season-ending setback certainly won’t diminish the accomplishments of the WestPAC and District 5 champs.
“19-0. That says enough,” Buza said.
“Undefeated through the regular season.
“I don’t think a District 5 team has done that before. This team is special.
“Seven four-year starters, I’m losing. I get that, but I’m losing more than seven four-year starters. I’m losing seven best friends.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.