Greater Johnstown High School used a balanced scoring attack and a strong inside presence to pull away from host Bishop McCort Catholic on Thursday night.
The Trojans (2-0) had four players score in double digits and won 72-48 in the city rivalry game played in front of a large crowd at the Osborne Street gymnasium.
“We just try to put the ball inside and attack in the paint, then get back on ‘D,’ play good ‘D’ and have good ball movement,” Greater Johnstown 6-foot-3 junior forward Joziah Wyatt-Taylor said after scoring a game-high 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
Trojans seniors Gershon Simon had 16 points, Anderson Franklin had 13 points and eight rebounds, and guard Izir Britt had 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
“We play a lot of guys,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “Practices are very competitive.
“We have to be like that because we have a little flu bug going on, guys throwing up, guys not sure they were going to play tonight. On top of that we had foul-trouble issues.
“We dealt with some adversity. I’m proud of my guys and the way they fought through in a tough atmosphere. McCort fought their butts off.”
Senior Grant Jeanjaquet led the Crimson Crushers (1-1) with 13 points, including nine in the first half. Sophomore Mason Nash had 11 points.
“They got out to an early lead and we were able to pull it back. They were able to stretch it out again,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said.
“I thought we came out in the second half and made some good adjustments and got a couple buckets and got things going our way. They eventually just wore us down.
“They’re very physical and aggressive on defense.”
Greater Johnstown built a 17-9 first-quarter advantage and led 42-30 at halftime.
A Wyatt-Taylor free throw made it 61-40 late in the third quarter. Omarion Harris had a basket with 3:33 left in the game to push the margin to 72-46.
“This is something we talk about, heading over here,” Durham said. “It’s something we take pride in. It’s always going to be that way, especially being so close, a rivalry, a league game.
“It’s hard to win a basketball game, and it’s hard to win a basketball game on the road. To come over here and get one in a tough environment, I’m just very proud.”
The Crimson Crushers’ Pfeil said his players will use the experience to improve.
“You’re never happy losing, but you’ve got to take lessons out of everything,” Pfeil said.
“We’re going to play them two more times. We’re going to get back to the drawing board.
“But we have to turn around and focus. We have a big tournament at UPJ this weekend with three good teams in it.
“We have to be ready to turn the page (Friday).”
The Crimson Crushers will face Windber at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the second game of the 42nd annual Pitt-Johnstown Alumni Association Mountain Cat Classic at the Sports Center.
Tussey Mountain and Shade meet at 6 p.m.
The Trojans are idle Friday, but still will be busy.
“We’ll be back in the gym, working on getting better,” Durham said.
