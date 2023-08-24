Second-year Greater Johnstown High School coach Antwuan Reed, like most people associated with the program, is eager to record a ‘W’ in the won-loss column.
Reed has seen improvement and figures it’s only a matter of time for a program celebrating 125 years of football.
The Trojans have endured 30 consecutive losses dating to the final week in 2019, and have dropped 49 of 50 games since losing to Bellefonte in the 2017 District 6 Class 4A title contest.
“The guys have been working and the change is coming now,” said Reed, the former Trojans all-state player who was part of four bowl game squads at the University of Pittsburgh. “The guys believe it. The guys want it to come.
“That was the biggest hurdle that we had to get over last year. These guys just want it.”
Opponents outscored the Trojans 461-82 in 10 games last season. But Reed still saw progress as the players built camaraderie.
“We are very motivated,” Trojans junior offensive tackle-defensive end Elijah Murphy said.
“We practice every day, 2 to 6. We’re just trying to get back on track. Commitment. Coming to practice every day. Staying positive. Looking forward to the season.
“Everybody is positive as a group, as a team,” Murphy said.
“The biggest improvement is in teamwork and accountability.”
Greater Johnstown had success this summer in a 7-on-7 passing league in Pittsburgh.
The Trojans went 18-7, Reed said.
“A lot of great Pittsburgh athletes – great kids, great coaches, a great league,” Reed said. “We had to raise our level of competitiveness.
“We had to get that mindset to compete.”
Reed has seen more enthusiasm and a greater commitment to offseason workouts in Year 2.
“Sometimes, you have to get that old, losing culture out of there and bring in the new winning culture,” Reed said. “It starts with the mindset, the atmosphere – and it’s the players and the coaches. Everybody has to believe. If nobody believes, then nothing is going to change.”
The Trojans have two underclassmen at quarterback in junior Mekhi Matthews and freshman Julius Reed, the coach’s son.
Senior Raheem Durant is a receiver who also can play in the backfield.
“We’ve been in the weight room lot,” Durant said. “We just had 7-on-7. We did well in that. We are coming together.
“We work together on being a team, talking on defense, talking on offense, what we need to do.”
Senior Conseer Baxter, junior Deshawn Legrier, sophomore Zymir Reed and freshmen Cordell Porter and Jaimeer Dykes are other offensive players coach Reed pointed out.
A strong and versatile line helped the Trojans win 27 games, including two District 6 championships, and reach the district title round three times from 2015 to 2017.
Greater Johnstown is working to build its line on both sides of the ball. Murphy, 6-foot, 215 pounds, and sophomore Donier Simpson, 6-4, 313, are two leaders.
“Murphy’s a great kid – he’s like our silent leader,” Coach Reed said. “He leads by example. He just shows up every day. Donier’s a big guy who’s starting to step into a big leadership role for us.
“I tell the linemen all the time, ‘It starts and finishes with you guys.’ They have to be the guys that set the tone.”
Coach Reed knows about winning. He rushed for 4,276 yards and scored 55 touchdowns on teams that went a combined 14-7 during his final two seasons.
“We had some success in the summer, but winning that first high school game is going to be great,” Reed said. “I keep telling them, ‘Just keep working. You work through it, everything else is going to happen.’ ”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
