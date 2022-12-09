JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown and Bishop McCort Catholic renewed their storied rivalry for the 148th time in front of a packed gymnasium on Friday night, and the visiting Trojans came up with a convincing 69-44 victory over their neighborhood rivals.
Greater Johnstown senior guard Nyerre Collins scored a game-high 32 points, two points fewer than he had against Bishop McCort a season ago, but the statistics did not matter to him on Friday.
He had one thing on his mind, and that was getting revenge for losing to Bishop McCort during the 2021-22 season.
“My shot was on, but I wasn’t even thinking about scoring. I was just trying to win,” Collins said following Johnstown’s season-opening victory. “I didn’t care about scoring. We had to get our revenge game on. We had to.”
Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham was not surprised at all with his senior’s performance.
“I wouldn’t expect anything else,” Durham said of Collins.
“He’s one of the best players in the area. He proved that last year and upped his game even more. It was just a great effort.”
The Trojans had little time to ease into the new season.
Typically the two rivals do not meet until later in the year, but Durham was pleased with his team’s intensity on Friday in his team’s season opener.
“I think we responded pretty well,” Durham said of playing on the road in front of a packed gym. “I mean, we are extremely young if you look at our roster.
“We’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores and we had some adversity early in the first half with some foul trouble, but we can live with that because our guys are playing with so much effort.”
Bishop McCort scored the first three points of the game, but the Trojans pressed to score the next 13. With a few seconds remaining in the first, the Trojans allowed McCort to gain some momentum at the free throw line with McCort’s Ethan Kasper making four in a row.
Bishop McCort only made two field goals in the entire first half. The Crimson Crushers relied almost exclusively on free throw attempts in the first half with 13 of their 17 first half points coming from the line.
Greater Johnstown owned the second quarter, outscoring the host team 21-10 in the frame to build a 34-17 halftime advantage.
The Trojans extended that into the third, but Bishop McCort found a little bit of life.
The Crimson Crushers clawed to within 12 points thanks to some strong outside shooting.
Ibn Shaheed came off the bench to spark McCort with three 3-pointers in the third quarter. He finished with 11 points. Ethan Kasper led the Crushers with 14, while Mason Pfeil provided 10.
“Our floor spacing was much better in the third quarter, but we attacked more south and we were able to get some points in the paint and that allowed us to get some kick-out 3s,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said after his team dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Despite a little momentum shift, Greater Johnstown still held 52-38 lead entering the fourth. The Trojans overwhelmed the Crimson Crushers to close the game, outscoring them 17-6 in the final frame to leave little doubt.
Sophomore guard Donte Tisinger scored 17 points, including eight in the final frame.
“What a young team tends to do is relax,” Durham said of Bishop McCort’s run at the end of the third quarter. “We took our foot off the gas, let them back in and they got a couple of shots and what we did was put it right back on them.”
Pfeil believed the strong defense from the Trojans wore down his team and trying to play from behind did not help matters either.
“They create a lot of pressure on defense and they had us on our heels all night,” Pfeil coach said. “We had glimpses where we attacked their pressure where we were able to make some good things happen, but they run and jump killed us.”
It was an emotional win for the Trojans, but Durham said his team was prepared for the moment.
“We put in the work in the offseason and there is no better way to start the season than this,” he explained. “You don’t have to warm up to the season, you get to work immediately.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.