WINDBER – Windber possesses the weapons to be an explosive offense in the 2020 season and it was on full display Friday night. The Ramblers saw seven different players score touchdowns as they rolled to a 53-7 win over Shade.
Windber wasted little time lighting up the scoreboard. Quarterback Aiden Gray hit Aaron Willis out in the flat and he flew up the sideline for a 61-yard score just :18 seconds into the game.
Gray finished the day 3 of 4 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a score on the ground as well. He ran the offense effectively and got the ball into his playmakers' hands.
“Well the defenses are going to have to adjust to everyone,” Gray said. “We have a lot of weapons on the offense and they’re going to have to respect the run game and the pass game.”
A little later in the first, Gray connected with Nick Dom for a 23-yard score. Dylan Tomlinson added on a 2-yard run to give the Ramblers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Shade was undermanned on Friday night as both quarterback Braden Adams and top receiver Vince Fyock sat out with injuries.
“We were out there with four freshmen and that wasn’t the plan three weeks ago to come into Windber with four freshmen playing in the skilled positions, but those guys played hard,” Shade coach Don Fyfe said. “They were out there doing the best they could, and I was proud of them.”
The Ramblers showed off their explosiveness even more in the second quarter. Willis returned a punt for a 37-yard score and John Shuster tacked on a 61-yard rushing touchdown.
Shuster finished the day with 108 rushing yards on just 10 carries.
“We’ve been good on offense all year and we got a lot of good skilled players and our line is a little bit above average,” Windber coach Matt Grohol said as his team improved to 3-0 on the season.
The second half was played with a running clock. Windber received rushing touchdowns from Austin Albaugh and Devin Halaburda in the second half.
The Panthers got into the scoring column in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Christian Musser hit Kaden Koleszarik for a 13-yard score.
Windber heads to Meyersdale next week with the hope of remaining undefeated.
“It’s always exciting to start 3-0 with everything that’s gone on in the world this year and to where we’re at to have a nice crowd here tonight and the kids are really excited,” Grohal said. “It’s week by week and we’ll see where things end up at the end of the year.”
