LORETTO – Despite his older sister Morgan’s constant pushing for him to follow her footsteps into the pole vault, Logan Gossard had other plans.
“She was begging me to try it. I didn’t want to. I wanted to be a sprinter,” Logan Gossard said.
“Then I realized I wasn’t as fast as I’d like to be.”
He finally took his sister’s advice and fell in love with the sport, and it showed at Tuesday’s Laurel Highlands Conference Track and Field Championships.
Gossard was one of two sophomores responsible for the only meet records broken on a beautiful, almost-too-warm afternoon at St. Francis’ University’s DeGol Field.
He cleared 14 feet, 8 inches in his event. Meanwhile, Penn Cambria’s Carter McDermott sailed 22-10.5 inches in the long jump for one of his three gold medals.
“The weather was very nice today and my steps, being on the board, I had all the room I could use,” said McDermott, who also finished first in the triple jump and was part of the winning 1600 relay team. “I was looking for distances today, for sure. It definitely was a good day for the long jump.”
Multiple-event winners were few on the boys’ side, with Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman taking the mile and two-mile runs to go along with his anchoring of the Lions’ gold-medal 3200 relay team, while Stolarski and Bedford’s Ethan Weber both won one individual event along with a relay race.
The girls’ half of the meet was much more star-dominated, starting with Somerset’s Hailey Rios, who won four golds, including three individually. Bedford’s Natalie Lippincott placed first in two events and additionally was part of a win in the relays, while Forest Hills distance runner Delaney Dumm and Richland thrower Sasha Garnett garnered two golds apiece.
No team score was observed.
Gossard already was vaulting 12-6 as a freshman, but he’s made huge strides this year. He entered the meet with a personal-record of 14-7 and he’s hoping to clear 15-1 in the near future.
His closest competitor on Tuesday vaulted 12-6.
“I put in the hard work over the summer, got bigger poles, better coaching. I work all year round,” Gossard said. “A record’s a record and a PR’s a PR, too. I’ll just come here next year and break it again.”
McDermott’s path into the record book is almost as unusual as Gossard’s. He wasn’t even a jumper until he decided to try it at some Mountain Top Junior Olympic events over the summer.
“It was just me wanting to try it. We only had two or three meets. I was consistently 18 or 19 feet,” McDermott said. “This (record) raises my expectations for the next two years.”
No one else was within 2½ feet of McDermott in the long jump. He won the triple with a distance of 42-9 and then joined Cole Eberhart, Brandt Patterson and 400-meter champ Josh Stolarski to run the 1600 relay in 3 minutes, 30.90 seconds, winning with time to spare.
Bollman won the boys’ mile by 4 seconds over Central Cambria’s Dom Kuntz with a time of 4:39.37 before coming back to register a 10:19.67 in taking the 3200.
However, the highlight of his meet was the 8:28.28 his Lion 3200 relay put on the board to overcome Central Cambria by about 7 seconds; he sacrificed his reserves so Hayden Little, Jonah Hillegass and Jack Moyer could ascend the medal stand with him.
“I ran a big split for the team in the four-by-eight to get the win. We take pride in that a lot. With that time, hopefully we’re back in the top eight (in the state in Class 2A),” Bollman said.
Weber and Richland’s Evan McCracken traded firsts in the 100 and 200 dashes but Weber was able to add a second gold running 43.33 with Max Washington, Kevin Ressler and Nate Wratcher in the 400 relay.
Richland’s boys did well in the throws, getting wins from Dugan Chase in the javelin and Zach Hancock in the discus. Regular-season dual-meet champion Central Cambria, meanwhile, showed off its depth while getting event wins from Aiden Lechleitner in the 800 and Jon Wess in the 110 hurdles.
Somerset’s Aiden DiBuono bounced back from a narrow loss to Wess to capture the 300 hurdles.
Westmont Hilltop’s Billy Droz in the high jump and Bishop Carroll’s Jake Harker in the shot put rounded out the boys’ winners.
Rios was a decisive winner in the 100 (12.30), the 200 (25.67) and the long jump (18-1) but the highlight of the meet for Somerset’s Penn Relays bronze medalist was the 400 relay, where she, Sydney Rush, Kamryn Ross and Abigail Urban – who are setting up a showdown with Altoona at the District 6 Class 3A meet – set a season record and achieved the state-qualifying standard with a 49.67.
“That was the only PR,” Rios said. “We want to beat Altoona and, even if we don’t, it’s to get the qualifying time.”
Lippincott prevailed in the high jump on misses, with the first six placewinners all recording heights of 5-0, then she claimed first in the 400 by more than a half-second with a 1:01.20.
However, like Rios, she was most pleased with winning a relay, the 1600, with 300 hurdle champ Autumn Becker, Meah Eshelman and Grace Sarver. They posted a time of 4:08.86.
“If we can run this consistently, we’re doing good,” Lippincott said. “We ran this in a dual meet last week against Central Cambria.”
Dumm broke the Forest Hills record by finishing the mile in 5:06.09 before coming back to win the 3200 with a 11:17.55.
“I knew what the record was, but I didn’t think I was going to break it because my hip’s been hurting me all day,” Dumm said. “The first lap I felt ‘eh,’ but I just kept going.”
Another sophonmore, Garnett had her sights set clearly on the school records in the discus and shot put. She fell short, throwing 114-9 in the disc and 36-1.5 in the shot, but she left feeling it just was a matter of time.
“I’m close. That’s the big thing for me,” Garnett said. “I feel like every meet I’m getting better.”
Forest Hills’ Remi Smith denied Becker a sweep in the hurdles, winning the 100.
Smith’s Rangers, the undefeated LHAC champ this season, also got a victory from Monica Krug in the pole vault.
Always a factor, particularly in the distances, Central Cambria’s girls took two firsts: Abbie George in the 800 and the team of George, Annaliese Niebauer, Abigail Sheehan and Alaina Sheehan in the four-by-800.
Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch was first in the javelin, while Madison Hillegass took gold in the triple jump.
