JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – McCort-Carroll Catholic entered Friday night's rivalry game against Greater Johnstown with an average of 2.6 rushing yards per carry and 80.3 yards on the ground through three games.
Crushers coach Tom Smith and his staff committed to the run against the Trojans, and the move paid huge dividends in a 29-7 victory at Trojan Stadium.
“We really wanted to run the football because we struggled with that aspect of our offense all year long,” Smith said after his Crushers netted 296 yards on 47 carries, an average of 6.3 per run against Johnstown.
“We just committed to doing that. I talked to our offensive coaches and said we needed to limit the times we throw the ball in the air. We wanted to get under center a little bit and see if we could grind some things out. I think we were effective doing that for the most part.”
Senior quarterback Johnny Golden led the rush – literally. Golden gained 132 yards and had three short touchdown runs while carrying 19 times. Golden completed 4 of 6 passes for 59 yards and an interception.
“Johnny got things revved up,” Smith said after McCort-Carroll evened its record at 2-2. “He’s tough to stop. He’s a tough kid. He’s a workhorse for us.”
Junior Brock Beppler had 111 rushing yards on 21 carries and was instrumental in McCort-Carroll’s ability to run out the clock in the second half.
“Bepps was our closer,” Smith said.
The Crushers had 16 rushing first downs, and all four of Golden’s completions moved the chains.
Greater Johnstown slipped to 0-4 and lost its 24th consecutive game. But first-year coach Antwuan Reed saw positive developments throughout a contest that remained relatively tight until the final quarter.
“I told the guys, ‘You guys are fighting and I’m proud of you for that. Sometimes you’re going to lose games, but if you’re fighting through it, anything can happen,’” Reed said.
“We lost a couple guys to injury. I told them, ‘That’s part of the game.’ Some guys stepped up. That’s good.
“’That was a great game for the fans, for everybody. It’s great for your family to see. You fought,’” Reed added. “Both sides. It was a good game. I told the guys to just keep working. They made a step today for the program to improve.”
The turnout for the rivalry game was solid, though not nearly as large or loud as in past seasons when the two teams were in the midst of lengthy winning streaks.
McCort-Catholic didn’t bring its band or cheerleaders, and a watch party was held at the Osborne Street school about a block away from Trojan Stadium.
Greater Johnstown announced upgraded security measures for the game in response to an altercation involving students that occurred outside Trojan Stadium at the Aug. 26 home opener.
“I want to congratulate the Trojans. I thought those kids played their hearts out,” Smith said. “They came out and fought us hard. That first half was a grind. I want to congratulate them on a well-played football game.
“We’re excited about the outcome, but more importantly, everything ended on a good note. I’m proud of everything that took place here with both teams.”
Golden capped a 51-yard, game-opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. The Crushers faked the extra-point kick, and Golden threw to Cooper Stigers for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead at 8:18.
Greater Johnstown answered immediately. Zymir Reed returned the kickoff 75 yards to the end zone. Ethan Nowak’s extra-point pulled the Trojans within 8-7 at 8:06.
“I told the guys, ‘You’re fighting. You didn’t lay down. You came back and ran it to the end zone,’” Coach Reed said of his freshman son’s touchdown return. “The guys blocked. That’s winning football. When you get punched in the mouth, what are you going to do?”
The Crushers later had a 16-play, 89-yard drive that used 9:09 of game clock. Golden scored his second touchdown of the game from 4 yards out. Lukas Conner’s kick made it 15-7 with 6:38 left in the first half.
Led by the running of quarterback Anthony Atwood and helped by McCort-Carroll penalties after a facemask and a pass interference, Greater Johnstown used 14 plays to reach the Crushers’ 11-yard line late in the half.
After a holding penalty and a procedure call, Johnstown faced fourth-and-11. McCort-Carroll’s Andrew Pakstis blocked Nowak’s 29-yard field goal attempt with 38 seconds left.
“Big block,” Smith said. “They came out to kick it. They took the time out. We had a defensive play ready to go if they came out with their quarterback.
"Our special teams coach Dan Santoro said, ‘We’re going for the block if he gets in there and tries to kick it.’ Pac-Man found a way to get up the middle there and get a block for us to stop a big drive.”
McCort-Carroll’s first drive of the second half consisted of 70 yards gained on the ground. Golden gained 42 yards on five runs, the last one 2 yards for a TD and a 22-7 lead at 6:00 of the third quarter.
Ibn Shaheed had a 14-yard scoring run to push the Crushers margin to 22 points.
The Trojans had a chance to pull closer when Atwood broke a 53-yard run to the Crushers 3-yard line, but McCort-Carroll’s Shakile Ferguson prevented the quarterback from reaching the end zone.
“That was a never-give-up play for him and he got him at the 3-yard line,” Smith said.
The Crushers defense forced a turnover on downs.
Atwood carried 19 times for 112 yards.
“Anthony is really stepping into a leadership role for this team,” Coach Reed said. “He’s really giving it his all.”
The Crushers won their fourth straight game in the series against the Trojans. Greater Johnstown holds a 22-15-1 all-time record against McCort-Carroll/Bishop McCort Catholic/Johnstown Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.