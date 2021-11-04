JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Senior Trent Rozich scored the golden goal 1 minute, 21 seconds into the second overtime session, as Richland High School edged undefeated, defending champion Westmont Hilltop 1-0 in the District 6 Class 2A title game on Thursday night at Trojan Stadium.
“The match that it was billed up to be is what we saw tonight,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said after his team won the boys program’s seventh district soccer championship.
“Credit to Westmont. They’re a very well-coached team and there is a reason that they were undefeated coming into this game. They showed that they’re well-coached and well-prepared.”
Richland improved to 16-2-1 and will face District 7 runner-up North Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A bracket that begins on Tuesday. Quaker Valley defeated North Catholic 5-0 in Thursday’s District 7 2A title game.
Westmont Hilltop closed a 20-1 season.
“The whole game, we were struggling on possession,” said Rozich, who also netted the game’s lone goal in Richland’s semifinal victory over Huntingdon.
“But in the second overtime, Toryn Schmouder and Chris Cordek, they were going back and forth, getting the balls and hitting it in. There was an opening for me and I scored.”
Rozich gained possession on the right side of the net and was able to place a shot that caromed off the far post and into the net behind Westmont Hilltop goalkeeper Will Gerow.
“Honestly, it was a horrible shot, but I got really lucky and it went off the post,” Rozich said.
“The whole year, the post was not treating me well, but today it finally paid off and I got it in.”
Duryea said the Rams capitalized on their opportunities early in the second overtime.
“In terms of the pressure we applied to get the goal, it was just a matter of continuing to believe, continuing to find chances when they presented themselves, and guys didn’t quit on that chance,” Duryea said.
“Ball in from Toryn (Schmouder). Chris (Cordek) wins a ball and dribbles it out wide, serves it back across and it finds its way back to Toryn,” Duryea said, describing how the game-winner unfolded.
“He serves another ball onto the foot of Tylor Swope, and there is Trent Rozich showing why he is an all-state caliber player. Finding a finish, post and in. Couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”
Richland won its first District 6 crown in boys soccer since 2014. The Rams also have won district titles in 2010, 2008, 2006, 2005 and 2004.
Rams senior goal keeper Austin Syfert didn’t allow a goal in either the final or semifinal round. He had six saves on Thursday.
“Austin Syfert was huge with a shutout,” Duryea said. “He is a captain and a leader, and he showed that on the big stage tonight.”
Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes politely declined to comment on the game or his team’s season.
“I think it was incredibly tense because it was two really good teams, both really wanted it and both played with tremendous heart,” Richland’s Duryea said. “We played with a lot of heart. Westmont played with a lot of heart. I’m just so proud that my guys found a way to win.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
