SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Central Cambria High School girls 3200-meter relay team entered Saturday’s race at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championship Meet as the top seed.
The Red Devils, with one runner returning from 2021’s state runner-up relay squad, trailed District 10 Greenville early, but made up ground on the second leg and eventually moved into the lead to stay.
The team of Alaina Sheehan, Abigail Sheehan, Annaliese Niebauer and Abbie George won the state championship in a time of 9:30.53 at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium and upheld a Central Cambria tradition.
“It was a feeling unlike any other,” Niebauer said moments after the Red Devils took the top spot on the medal stand. “It was so amazing. I wish we could have that feeling forever.”
The Central Cambria girls 3200 relay has an impressive resume over the past six years. The Red Devils won state championships in the event in 2016 and 2017 and earned silver in 2018 and last year, as well as a fourth-place finish in 2019 .
Alaina Sheehan started the race and put the Red Devils in a solid position even though Greenville was in front.
“I knew since I was first, I really had to push myself and try to get into the lead for my teammates,” Alaina Sheehan said. “I knew they would have my back if I didn’t, but I went as hard as I could.”
Abigail Sheehan, Alaina’s twin sister, cut into the deficit and had accomplished her goal by the time her second lap ended with a handoff to Niebauer.
“We were in second when I got the baton,” Abigail Sheehan said, “but I knew as long as I pushed hard enough and I tried to get her – I watched her the whole time – my teammates would be able to finish it good.
“I caught her right at the end. I really pushed the last 200.”
Niebauer took the baton right on pace with her Greenville counterpart and then pulled ahead.
“My strategy was to try to get a good gap, maintain what my teammates had got and make them feel proud,” Annaliese Niebauer said.
George said some of the pressure was off once she ran the anchor leg.
“My goal was really, once I got the baton, if we had a lead, maintain it, and if we didn’t, to push as hard as I could to get the girl in front of us,” George said. “Overall, I just wanted to push because you never know what other girls the teams may have.”
George was part of the 3200-meter relay squad that took a silver medal home from the 2021 PIAA championship meet. To win the gold obviously topped that experience.
“It’s so amazing. We’re so excited. It’s a dream come true for us, honestly,” George said. “It was like a little bit of a weight lifted off my chest. I still had to push, but there was at least a little lead helping with that.”
Greenville finished second in 9:43.97. Bedford’s 3200 relay of Meah Eshelman, Jessica Dibert, Avrey Weaverling and Natalie Lippincott placed 16th (10:13.85).
Second silver
Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm earned her second silver medal in as many days, this time finishing second in the 3200-meter run. Dumm ran a Forest Hills-record 10:46.05, breaking the previous mark of 10:52.
Dumm, who finished sixth in the 3200 in 2021, finished behind defending event champion Jolena Quarzo, of Brownsville. Quarzo, a junior, set a PIAA record with a 10:19.41.
“I wanted to break our school record, but I didn’t think I could because it was a 10:52,” Dumm said. “Then JoJo (Quarzo), I was with her for a little bit. The top three of us yesterday for the mile got the top three in the two-mile, so it was awesome. It was all of us pretty much the entire race.
“JoJo started pulling away. I looked at her as a target to keep pulling up and keep pulling up. That helped me to run my personal best.”
Dumm also was second behind Quarzo in the 1600-meter run on Friday.
“It’s phenomenal,” Dumm said. “I have to thank God and glorify God in everything I do.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Julia Dill placed 20th in the 3200 (12:06.74), and Meyersdale’s Jillian Bako was 24th (13:36.67).
Top contenders
Bedford’s Autumn Becker finished second and set a Bisons’ girls record with a 44.87 in the Class 2A 300 hurdles event. Quaker Valley’s Nora Johns won the event with a 44.78.
Richland sophomore Sasha Garnett placed third in the Class 2A girls shot put with a throw of 39-10. Garnett hit the bronze mark on her third throw of the competition won by Shenango's Emma Callahan with a 50-10.75.
Chestnut Ridge junior Ava Whysong placed fifth in the Class 2A 800 with a 2:18.52.
“I stayed mostly in the middle and I tried to stay in Lanes 2 or 3, so I didn’t get boxed in,” Whysong said. “It was a big pack at the start, so I tried to stay out on the edge and gain a lead. About halfway through, I felt so much adrenaline go through me.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re with them. Just push it now. You can have one more lap and you’re done for the season. Just go.’ I think I was in second and I fell back on my sprint (late). It feels amazing. I can’t believe I just did that. To come in seeded 12th, it’s incredible.”
In the Class 2A 100, Conemaugh Township’s Mary Hostetter placed eighth (13.02).
Multi-tasking
In the Class 3A 100, Somerset’s Hailey Rios placed eighth (12.37). Rios bounced back with a fourth-place finish in the 200 in a time of 24.76. She didn’t place in the long jump, but helped the 400-meter relay team place sixth in 49.49 second.
“It was good. I wouldn’t say it was what I was expecting,” Rios said. “I came in third coming into the finals in the 100 and I came out eighth. That was bad. Long jump, I didn’t make it to the finals. Messed up steps. Then, the 4-by-100, I was actually really happy with that. We were seeded seventh and we took sixth. It was great.
“The 200, I PR’d. Overall, it was a good day.”
Rios anchored the 400 relay that also included Sydney Rush, Kamryn Ross and Abigail Urban.
Local presence
Two area teams had impressive showings in the Class 2A 400-meter relay.
Conemaugh Township placed second with a team of Asia Zwick, Izzy Slezak, Ellie Speigle and Hostetter. The Indians ran a 50.31.
Right behind them in third place was a Bedford relay of Ava Sipes, Becker, Jillian Beck and Grace Sarver in 50.4.
Conemaugh Township ran in the eighth position on the track.
“I just knew my start had to be fast. We’ve been training for this all year,” said Zwick, who ran the first leg. “We knew we could do better than eighth place. We definitely put it all on the track. We put our foot down.”
Slezak took the baton on the second leg.
“We were honestly here to do our best regardless of what place we got,” Slezak said. “When I saw Asia coming around that turn, I knew I just had to give it my best as well.”
Speigle felt the Indians were in a solid position on the third leg.
“It was a good race,” Speigle said. “Since I was in the eighth lane, I knew we were in a good place because there was no one in front of us.”
Hostetter brought home the silver medal.
“I had no clue what place we were in coming around the corner,” Speigle said. “I just got the baton and took off as fast as I could and chased down those girls.
“I’m so thankful that we could finish this well and finish our season off like this and finish my senior year as well.”
Bedford also fared well in the race won by Central Columbia in 49.18.
“I was nervous. I prayed a lot before I went,” Sipes said. “I just needed a good handoff and I got that.”
Becker felt she was part of two solid handoffs to help the Bisons stay in the hunt.
“My leg, there was someone beside me and I was doing my best to catch her,” Becker said. “There was a lot of adrenaline pumping and it was about getting a good handoff with both of these two (Sipes and Beck).”
Beck wanted to put Sarver in a position to use her speed to gain ground.
“I was just really trying to catch up to people, so I could get Grace somewhat of a good start, so that she could get somewhere to the finish line,” Beck said.
Sarver was in a familiar position while wrapping up the third-place finish.
“I just did what I always did," Sarver said. "I just catch one at a time and keep telling myself, ‘Just one more, one more.’ ”
Moving up
Chestnut Ridge junior Madison Hillegass entered the weekend as the 13th seed in the 2A triple jump, but had a personal best jump of 36-4 to place eighth. She hit her best distance on her third attempt.
“I was seeded really low and I honestly didn’t think I’d make it at districts,” said Hillegass. “I PR’d by a foot at districts and I came here thinking it would just be like (Friday in the long jump) and I wouldn’t place. I PR’d and I placed.”
Portage sophomore Cami Burkett placed seventh in the 200 in Class 2A in 26.31.
“Honestly, my goal was to get seventh and try to catch the girl ahead,” Burkett said. “I was very happy with that.
“My friends are all here. Everyone came to support Bella (Isabella Bartoletti), my teammate who throws the javelin, and I. Just to have everyone here with me and to place is a dream come true.”
