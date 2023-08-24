Richland 4, Somerset 1
Singles: Anna Harris, S, def. Madison Sivi 6-3, 6-4. Haylee Walylko, R, def. Eva Sanzi 6-2, 6-2. Abbey Shawley, R, def. Megan Barron 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Kat Cratty-Haley Dunlap, R, def. Alisyn Wildner-Alyssa Richards 6-2, 6-1. Kaia Selepack-Zoe Langerholc, R, def. Sydney Grosholz-Olivia Hay 6-1, 6-0.
Records: Somerset 0-2; Richland 2-1.
Forest Hills 7, Shanksville-Stonycreek 0
Singles: Nadia Daubert, FH, def. Lindsay Frazier 8-0. Deanna Plummer, FH, def. Emma Ferko 8-1. Lucia Yuhas, FH, def. Rayleigh Edwards 8-3. Paige Heilmann, FH, def. Florence Huff 8-2.
Doubles: Daubert-Plummer, FH, def. Frazier-Ferko 8-0. Yuhas-Heilmann, FH, def. Edwards-Huff 8-0. Caidyn Moss-Morgan Miller, FH, def. Annabella Becker-Lilith Tooke, 8-5.
Records: Forest Hills 2-1; Shanksville-Stonycreek 0-1.
Chestnut Ridge 5, Bishop McCort Catholic 0
Singles: Haley Hundley, CR, def. Lauren Crocco 6-0, 6-0. Jenna Mauck, CR, def. Julia Vittone 6-1, 6-4. Meghan Restly, CR, def. Cora Riley 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Sylvia Farabaugh-Bailey Sayers, CR, def. Lauren Conrad-Kira Ocheltree 4-6, 7-5, 10-6. Aubrey Taylor-Gabby Barnes, CR def. Georgia Shayesteh-C.C. Saucedo 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Chestnut Ridge 2-1; Bishop McCort Catholic 0-2.
