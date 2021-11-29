JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Garrett College put on an early shooting clinic on Monday night against Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown, riding eight first-half three-pointers to a 113-88 win.

The Lakers took a 64-35 lead into the halftime break. The Black Bears outscored the visitors 53-49 in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap.

Penn Highlands freshman guard Jeremiah Mobley led all scorers with 21 points, tacking on four assists and two steals. Lamont Jones scored 20 points, Drew Tapscott tallied 13 points and three steals and Devin Lewis contributed 10 points and three assists.

Windber product Dylan Napora grabbed a team-high five rebounds and chipped in eight points for the Black Bears.

Garrett’s six double-digit scorers were led by Tyler Rodeheaver, who had 18 points. The Lakers improved to 5-1.

Penn Highlands (1-5) will open its Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference schedule on Wednesday at the Community College of Allegheny County.

