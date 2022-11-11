Anthony Galante uncharacteristically had served 12 minutes in the penalty box. So, when the forward finally got back on the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial ice, he was on a mission.
Galante scored a goal to give the Johnstown Tomahawks their first lead in the third period against Danbury in front of 1,940 fans on Friday.
After the last-place Jr. Hat Tricks tied the game to force a scoreless overtime period, Galante netted the only goal in the fifth and final round of a shootout, lifting the Tomahawks to a wild 6-5 comeback victory.
“Honestly, I was kind of upset that I was in the box for 12 minutes,” Galante said after the Tomahawks swept a pair of games. “I thought it was a clean hit. It wasn’t.
“He explained to me why it could be a little bit dirty.
“You can’t be mad. You’ve just got to wait to get out. I had more than enough time in the game to make whatever I just did to myself end up better.”
Johnstown (7-8-3) has 17 points in the East Division, but these two were hard earned as it appeared that a two-win Danbury team (2-18-1) might beat the Tomahawks for a second time this season.
“Obviously you don’t want to be behind in a game 4-1 on home ice,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said.
“Fortunately, we were able to stick with it. Will Lawrence had a big goal to make it 4-2. We followed up with a power-play goal (by James Barbour).
“I think that gave us a lot of momentum going into the third.”
Danbury’s Nash Jacobsma (power play) and Johnstown’s Gabriel Lunn traded goals, but the Jr. Hat Tricks Ryan Johnson scored with 2:07 left in the first period, and Logan Nickerson (power-play) and Wyatt Stefan each scored to give the Jr. Hat Tricks a 4-1 lead 11:21 into the second.
Danbury only had three second-period shots and scored twice against goaltender Colin Purcell, who was added to the roster on Friday.
Letizia put in recently acquired goaltender Adam Johnson after the fourth goal.
Matt O’Donnell, who spent parts of two seasons with Johnstown, went to Danbury in a trade for Adam Johnson on Tuesday. O’Donnell had 37 saves in his Jr. Hat Tricks’ debut on Friday.
Johnson stopped four of five shots and all five in the shootout for the win.
“You think that you might have an idea, but he obviously has an idea of what our shooters do,” Letizia said of facing his former goalie, O’Donnell. “We know there is a lot of emotion in this game, especially once (Adam Johnson) went in the second part of the game – guys who were swapped for each other a couple days ago.”
The Tomahawks crept back into the game after Lawrence scored with only 2:47 remaining in the second. Barbour netted a power-play goal to make it 4-3 at 18:59.
Johnstown’s Will Moore used a move in front to put his first goal of the season 3:01 into the third to tie the score at 4-all.
Galante and Danbury’s Luka Sukovic (power play) traded third-period goals.
“Down 4-1, it’s always tough, but it’s hockey and anything can happen, especially with the Johnstown Tomahawks,” Galante said. “We don’t take our foot off the gas.”
Galante has eight goals and 13 points since coming to Johnstown in a Sept. 24 trade with Aberdeen.
“ ‘G’ has been awesome since we got him. Everything we were looking for out of him, he’s brought,” Letizia said. “He plays the game with a lot of energy and at a high pace. He’s got a good skill set and he plays ferocious.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
