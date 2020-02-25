Richland built multiple seemingly comfortable leads throughout the District 6 Class AAA boys semifinal against rival Westmont Hilltop.
But each time the Rams appeared poised to pull away, the scrappy Hilltoppers stormed back in front of a loud, standing-room-only crowd at Doc Stofko Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Then, Richland opened the fourth quarter on a decisive 10-0 spurt and held off Westmont Hilltop 60-54.
“It took us a little bit. We started off slow,” Richland senior guard Caleb Burke said after scoring a team-high 19 points. “Once we started getting on our rally, right after that third quarter, it was game on.”
The defending 6-AAA champion Rams will play in their fourth consecutive district title game. For a third straight season, they’ll meet Ligonier Valley. Top-seeded Ligonier Valley beat fifth-seeded Penns Valley 60-46 on Tuesday.
The championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mount Aloysius College. Second-seeded Westmont Hilltop and Penns Valley will meet in Friday’s consolation game at a site and time to be announced.
“What I love about my guys is all season long we never quit,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “We’ve had several fourth-quarter comebacks.
“It just wasn’t in the cards. “We didn’t make enough shots in that fourth quarter.
“We had opportunities. We held them to 11 (in the fourth quarter), which is pretty darn good, but on the flip side they held us to 7. It was a very good defensive game.”
Senior Koby Bailey had three 3-pointers and 11 points for the third-seeded Rams (16-7).
Richland and Westmont Hilltop each made 10 field goals and 10 3-pointers. The Rams made six more free throws (10-for-16 to 4-for-11).
“The one thing we did great is we were able to build consistent leads,” Richland coach Greg Burke said. “Then on our own accord we didn’t take care of the basketball and we didn’t finish the right way.”
Richland beat Westmont Hilltop for the third time on the court this season. The last meeting in the LHAC, the Hilltoppers were awarded a forfeit victory a day later, pushing the Rams to the third seed.
“We were just working hard all game,” Bailey said. “They were giving us a good battle. They kept on coming back. We just had to stretch the lead one last time to get it done.
“There is no greater feeling,” Bailey added. “Beating a team more than one time makes it even better.”
Westmont 6-foot-2 senior Ashton Fortson had a game-high 21 points,14 rebounds and five steals. Landon Weeks had 10 points for the Hilltoppers (19-6).
“Fortson is one of the elite players in this area and he shows it each and every night,” Roman said. “The biggest thing is his maturity.”
There were seven lead changes and three ties in the first quarter. Bailey hit a 3-pointer to give the Rams a 14-13 lead.
Richland built a seven-point advantage (25-18) after a Kellan Stahl 3-pointer at 5:44 of the second quarter. But Westmont countered with a 9-0 run to lead 27-25 via a 3-pointer and a free throw by Dylan Craft.
Bailey’s third 3-pointer of the half gave Richland a 28-27 lead. Two free throws by Caleb Burke made it 30-27, but Fortson pulled Westmont Hilltop into a 30-all tie with a 3-pointer. Burke and Westmont’s Tanner Civis traded baskets before the buzzer to set a 32-all halftime score.
Richland once again built an eight-point margin in the third after Josh Stem’s rebound basket at 1:48 (49-41). Westmont Hilltop again closed within 49-47 on a Craft 3-pointer with 25.9 showing.
Richland opened the fourth on a 10-0 run to lead 59-47 on Jordan Ford’s basket in the paint at 4:31.
Westmont Hilltop ended the drought on Weeks’ 3-pointer at 4:08. Weeks had a steal and scored, then stole another ball to set up Fortson’s basket that cut the deficit to 59-54 with 3:24 remaining.
“The biggest thing I’m proud of is this is four years in a row we went to the District 6 championship game,” Greg Burke said. “As a public school, I’m very proud of what we’ve created here at Richland.
“In my 10 years here, this is our sixth time in the District 6 championship. It’s a credit to our kids and how hard they play and the expectations we put on our program.”
