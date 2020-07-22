Graysen Huff improved five strokes in the second round of the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
First-round leader Ryan Hybl, the University of Oklahoma golf coach, dropped five strokes between the first and second days.
The 17-year-old Preston Summerhays took a positive approach to another lengthy rain delay that was followed by sunshine and steamy temperatures Wednesday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club.
Quade Cummins used a bogey-free round of 65 to move into the crowded foursome atop the leaderboard as the University of Oklahoma player was among the groups finishing up just ahead of darkness.
Those four golfers were ecstatic with their performances as they each held a share of the lead at 5-under-par 135 through two rounds.
“I got 4-over pretty quick and my golf game was feeling not very good,” said Hybl, who is playing in his seventh Sunnehanna Amateur but making his first appearance since 2003.
Hybl finished the second round with an even-par 70 and is tied atop the leaderboard with Huff, Summerhays and Cummins at 135 through two days. The third round begins on Thursday.
Hybl made bogeys on 1, 3, 6 and 7. The former University of Georgia golfer appeared to be in trouble on a course he played six consecutive years from 1998 to 2003.
“I was able to make a long putt on 8 to get my momentum shifted over,” Hybl said. “I followed with another birdie on 9. I didn’t even birdie No. 11, which is probably the easiest hole out here.
“I made a great putt on 12 from behind the hole, super fast. Then I hit the best shot I hit all week on 14, a 4-iron in there about 3 feet, made it for birdie.”
An Auburn University golfer from Eagle, Idaho, Huff had a strong round with five birdies and an eagle offset by two bogeys.
“We had that rain delay and I was on hole 6,” Huff said. “It was just about keeping your head on your shoulders mentally. It’s tough when you go through a rain delay, stop, start, you don’t have practice swings or warm up.
“You’ve just got to go out and focus on the next shot and that’s what I did. I got a couple bad shots but I was fortunate to make a couple putts coming in.”
He shot a 2-under 33 on the front nine with birdies on 1, 8 and 9. He made bogey on 7.
On the back, Huff was 3-under with an eagle on No. 11, birdies on 16 and 18, and a bogey on 17.
“That was a really good second shot,” he said of the eagle. “I got it in there to about 4 feet. I made a 10-foot bogey putt on 17, so that keeps the round going. Honestly, I hit a really good shot from about 70 yards on 18 to about a foot to cap off on a good round.”
The coach in Hybl hopes he provided an example of perseverance to Cummins and two other University of Oklahoma players in the 91-player field – Logan McAllister and Jonathan Brightwell.
“It was a grind,” Hybl said. “My golf game didn’t feel very good today. I was pleased with how I finished.
“It doesn’t always work out that way, but the grinding mentality is what we try to promote at Oklahoma,” Hybl added. “Hopefully my guys see my card today. I was 4-over and out of it and not feeling good about anything to be honest.
“I’m more happy about (Wednesday) than I was about (Tuesday’s 65).”
Playing in his second Sunnehanna Amateur, Summerhays shot a 3-under 67 on Wednesday with birdies on 2 and 3 but made bogey on 5 and 6 on the front. He finished with birdies on 12, 13 and 17.
“I started off pretty good and had a great birdie on No. 2, a very difficult pin,” Summerhays said. “I made birdie on No. 3, which was good, but I had a couple bogeys right after. I did get going on the back nine. The putter started rolling.
“I made a great par putt from 15 or 16 feet on No. 11. I made a 7-footer for birdie on 12, made a 6-footer for birdie on 13, a 9-footer par save on 14. On 15 I lipped out from 10 feet. 16 I had a great 2-putt. 17 I had another good make from about 16 feet, and 18 I had a great 2-putt from 60 feet.”
Cummins, who tied for fifth in last year’s Sunnehanna Amateur, started Wednesday’s round with a birdie on No. 1 and added birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 to shoot a 3-under 32 on the front nine. He birdied 13 and 17 on the back nine.
For the second straight day, the Amateur dealt with weather-related delays and golfers played until dark.
“I always look at the positives and there actually are a lot of positives to look at,” Summerhays said. “Being in the afternoon wave twice, I was able to kind of wait for the storms to pass. The greens get a little bit softer and they start rolling a little bit slower. It makes it easier to attack the pins.”
Michael Feagles of the University of Arizona reached the top of the leaderboard at 4-under throughout the second round but sits at 3-under 137, in a crowd two strokes off the lead.
“Obviously it was a little bit strange getting out this morning and the weather just being perfect,” Fleagles said. “We were hoping to stay out there as long as possible until the siren went off.
“Then we had the big downpour of rain. It softened the course and you could be a little more aggressive with flags.”
