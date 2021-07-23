Martella’s Pharmacy batters combined to hit four home runs in Game 2 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series on Friday night.
But don’t underestimate the importance of starting pitcher Justin Naylor’s outing in a 7-3 victory over regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Naylor and relief pitchers Brendon Bair and Jordan Ford combined to limit the always potent PCCA offense to seven hits while also stranding 12 baserunners.
“Nails understood the conversation that we had last night,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said of Naylor, a California (Pa.) University pitcher. “I called him on my way home and said, ‘I’m giving you the ball.’ I could tell when he said, ‘Sounds good to me,’ he had a little bit of a smile on his face.
“This one started last night when I was driving out of the park and on the phone with Nails.”
Paul Carpenter won Game 1 by a 12-4 score. Second-seeded Martella’s couldn’t afford to fall two games back in the best-of-5 series.
“It was very important,” Naylor said after striking out seven and walking three in 61/3 innings. “It comes with the whole energy of the team, too.
“Coming off (Thursday’s loss) we needed a big bounce back. We can’t go down 0-2. This is a big game right here. It puts us back in the running.”
The teams will play Game 3 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The fourth and fifth games, if necessary, also are at the Point on Sunday and Monday.
“They squared up the baseball and we didn’t,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “I don’t know how many guys we left on base, probably double digits.
“You don’t put the ball in play with guys on base, you’re not going to win the baseball game,” Sheriff added. “They outplayed us offensively and defensively.
“They outpitched us. They were just better tonight.”
Martella’s Omar Ward smashed a two-run homer well over the fence in left-center field in the bottom of the first.
Paul Carpenter’s Jayden Taitano and Brandon Lane each singled, and Jace Cappellini drove in a run with a single in the second.
Zach Seaman singled and scored on Sam Contacos’ sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-all in the third.
But Ward and Jake Felton each singled in the third inning, and an error allowed a run. After two quick outs in the bottom of the fourth, Martella’s had back-to-back solo homers by Jared Dowey and Jake Ansell to lead 5-2.
Ryne Wallace doubled in a run in the fourth and hit a solo homer to right field in the seventh to put Martella’s up 7-2.
“Anytime you have the long ball, you’ll take it,” Pfeil said.
“The most amazing thing in sports is the long ball. It energizes the dugout.
“At this point in the year, we’re going to take a win, and if it comes off of four long balls, we’re going to take it.”
Naylor ran into trouble in the seventh, exiting with two on and one out. Bair struck out two batters to end the threat.
When Bair walked in a run with one out in the ninth, Ford entered and recorded two outs for the save.
“The whole staff, coming off (Thursday), we knew what we had to do and we just came out and did it,” Naylor said.
Ward went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Wallace and Ansell each had two hits.
Paul Carpenter’s Brandon Lane followed up his 5-for-5, eight-RBI opening night performance with two straight hits in Game 2. He finished 2-for-4 and is 7-for-9 in the series.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
