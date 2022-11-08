WINDBER, Pa. – Someone in the postgame huddle used the words “freight train” to describe the momentum Bedford's boys soccer team built in the second half of a PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff game on Tuesday night.
The District 5 champion Bisons broke open a one-goal game with a four-goal second half.
Bedford tallied three goals in a stretch of 3 minutes, 26 seconds to pull away from District 7 runner-up Beaver 5-0 at Windber Stadium.
“Our goal at halftime was to go out and make a statement,” said junior Chase Bussard, who netted the only goal of the first half on a penalty kick and put the Bisons up 2-0 with 16:10 left in the second half.
Bedford (20-1-1) also received second-half goals by freshman Owen Lantz and a pair by junior Cole Taylor, who was coming off a four-goal game in a 4-0 subregional win over St. Mary's.
“It seems like once we got rolling, the boys got a little confidence and they just kept rolling,” Bedford coach Barrett Schrock said. “A game this big, I’m sure there were some nerves in the first half.
“We were feeling them out. They were feeling us out. Once we started putting the ball in the net, we know what that feels like, so we wanted to keep going.”
Bedford will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round against the winner of Tuesday’s game between District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep and District 7 third-place Quaker Valley.
Bedford senior goalkeeper Layne Richardson posted a shutout for the second straight game.
Meanwhile, Lantz scored with 9:46 left in the game to give the Bisons a 3-0 advantage. Taylor followed with goals as 7:39 and 6:20 remained on the clock.
“Our whole team, they just play so well together," Schrock said. "They know how to find each other. There were a couple combinations at the end. They were just finding each other in that central channel. Somehow they got through and went one-on-one with the keeper.”
Beaver closed a 14-8 season. The Bobcats had lost 1-0 in overtime to Deer Lakes in the District 7 title game.
“This is the furthest we’ve made it in about nine years now,” Bussard said. “We just want to keep the train going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.